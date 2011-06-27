Used 2015 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews

Tight, secure, easy to get into and out of Robert R Shaffer , 08/28/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 61 of 64 people found this review helpful I'm 76, wife is 70-- we picked the Renegade Limited as a nice compromise between the Chrysler 300 (which I'd prefer, but find it hard to enter and exit) and the German Smart car (which was a little too small and not that easy to enter and exit). This Jeep Renegade Limited proved very easy to enter/exit, and the luxury features which I love are there too. I've owned sports cars, so I can appreciate thr Renegade's tight and responsive handling-- full throttle on a curving freeway on-ramp lets you feel the g's, but the Renegade gives a secure, no-slip road hug. Have owned for 16 months now and continuing to find nice features usually found only on more expensive vehicles-- like the back-up camera and collision warning system, awesome navigation/entertainment console, remote start, anti-theft festures, the list goes on and on. My wife says she feels more secure and safe in the Renegade Limited then any previous car-- airbags everywhere, seats that hold you surprisingly comfortably, and seat backs that would actually prevent whiplash due to position of headrest. I would not limit this model as only for young adults... this old fart is really liking his Renegade! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lemon Bill Hlavin , 09/01/2015 Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 50 of 53 people found this review helpful I loved the car at first, but I've had nothing but trouble with in the first month of ownership. Constant electrical issues have had it in the shop three times. Door locks failed and ignition system failed and had to be replaced. Car was towed twice to dealership. In shop total of ten days. Beware of Fiat product bearing Jeep label. Beginning to think I made a very expensive mistake in purchasing this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wonderful little Jeep Nate E. , 03/17/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I actually have owned a 2015 Renegade 4x4 Latitude since July 2015. It has been a joy to drive. I've put over 17K miles on it with no issues. I love the features and the interior design is fantastic. It has a quiet and smooth ride, and performed flawlessly in the snow. I've driven it on several road trips of 5+ hours with complete comfort, and the tech features, electronics really make it feel upscale. The instrument panel has the feel and look of high-end camping gear. And I regularly get 40+mpg on the highway, averaging 33 mpg on the long road trips. I love this little Jeep! SEPT 2016 UPDATE - My Jeep Renegade still performs flawlessly at 31K+ miles. People are pleasantly surprised when they get inside. I truly look forward to driving my Jeep every day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Renegade is Cute but Loaded with Problems Brett West , 04/23/2016 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We have just over 13k miles now on our 2015 Renegade Sport 4x4 with the 2.4 liter engine and the 9 speed auto tranny. It had quality issues from the start and we simply do not have much faith in it. We also own a 2008 Jeep Commander that has been an excellent vehicle both on and off road. Our Renegade has suffered from wind noise at the driver's door since new. The transmission is sluggish. It has randomly died in traffic for no reason (guessing electronic issues). The door locks work most of the time but not always. The brakes squeal when moving at slow speeds or in reverse. Since it is built by Fiat in Italy, parts take forever to get if they are available at all. It is a cute little car but not one I would really recommend to someone who hasn't bought yet. The Renegade is more Fiat than it is Jeep in my opinion. I would be very hesitant to take it out into the mountains of Colorado (where we go in our Commander) for fear that it might not get us back out. If you want a Jeep, go with a Wrangler or maybe a Cherokee. I would recommend passing on the Renegade...I would if I had it to do over again. Update: Now at 19.5k miles, our Renegade is in the shop for the 4th time with continuing wind noise and window/door trim issues. The dealer appears to finally be taking it seriously now that we have opened a case with FCA and are discussing our options with a lemon law attorney. If they fail to repair it this time, we may file it as a lemon and see if we can force FCA to buy it back. We would trade out of the Renegade into a Wrangler in a heartbeat if the dealer would give us what is owed on it. Unfortunately that is likely going to require legal action. If you are considering the Renegade, I would encourage you to seriously reconsider and go with an actual Jeep and not what is in reality a Fiat. The Renegade is cute to look at but it is poor quality and riddled with problems. Update: Now at 27.5k miles. After last update, and a total of 7 times in service, the dealer finally figured out that the driver's side window was malformed/warped and that was causing all the wind noise/trim issues in the driver's side front door. They replaced the window and the wind noise was solved. No other major issues to report. Upgrading our star rating to a 3. Wish we had a Jeep dealer within 50 miles that knew the definition of customer service. Our local GMC/Chevy dealer (which is absolutely outstanding) takes care of most of our maintenance needs now. Update: 40k miles now and we are out of warranty. Fingers crossed. Not much new to report other than the radio has issues periodically. To reset it we have to disconnect a battery cable. Just one more quirky thing on the 2015 Renegade. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value