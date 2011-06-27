Used 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Buy!!! Nick , 02/15/2016 Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 63 of 63 people found this review helpful The Jeep Patriot is a great purchase - a great combination of all factors we needed to take into account. Mileage is okay; room is quite spacious. The big key for us was to have a second vehicle that handles the snow pretty well. We had a Jeep Wrangler for years. We live in the hills in Kentucky and when it snows heavily the roads are not well kept so we need something that can handle deep snow, slippery conditions, and can handle peaks/valleys/curves in heavy snow. The Patriot FDII WIth Low Gear is just like owning a manual transmission in the snow in the hills. The low gear reduces speed (you can shift from D to L as you go down a hill) and never go higher than 3-4 mph without touching the brakes. And when going up hills in the snow, it doesnt even slip. And now we have a vehicle that can pull our trailer, get decent gas mileage and have a vehicle that is easy to drive in all conditions. It's been a great purchase! The expert reviews are not high on the Patriot (doesnt have a lot of fancy bells/whistles - technology) but the owner reviews are usually pretty positive. Very reliable/dependable and good purchase for its price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice car nomatter what anyone says Henry Colonna , 02/10/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful Had the liberty but they stop making it, so we bought the Patriot. At first didn't think I would like it but the 2.4L engine is really a great performer. The car has a solid ride and we like the window configuration that gives you an all around view. The interesting thing is that people who own the car give it a great review, but the professionals who review it give it a thumb down. The traction control really gives it a hugging the road drive, this is a great car for the money, I bought it because I didn't want car payments and bought it in cash. Car has everything I need, leather, heated seats, sun roof, remote start and electric driver seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Can't understand the negative reviews!! RS , 11/07/2016 High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful As a rental car, I had a Jeep Patriot Sport with power windows and AC while my other car was in the shop and I fell in LOVE with it. Warm and comfortable with a solid feel and GREAT visibility. When I got my car back I drove to a jeep dealership and looked into owning one. I ended up with a 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude with leather seats, AC, 4WD, 2.4L 6 speed automatic, Navigation, Uconnect system, Sirius satellite radio, back-up camera, seat heaters and cargo cover in a beautiful deep cherry red with dark gray interior. Mine actually has 2 USB ports. One is in the glove box as another reviewer pointed out, but the other is right on the front of the radio itself. It also has an outlet in the center console that is easily accessible. It is a beautiful car with a much higher end feel than you would think for an SUV. The sound system in mine is great also. I have been paying attention to gas mileage and it is actually doing better than my 1.4L w/Turbo that I traded in. Maybe it has a larger tank, but my fuel costs have not increased with this car. It has everything I need/want and skips the overwhelming extras. I am not the person who needs to download the latest Android apps onto my car. This car does speak to a certain personality type I think. It is stylish and well equipped and no-nonsense. It doesn't have the Turbo feature or blind spot detection, but you don't feel like you need it because the visibility is excellent all around. I personally love the look of it - reminiscent of the older Jeeps. I hear that the Compass is essentially the same car with a different exterior - I preferred the Patriot myself. I also heard this will be that last year of production (2017) for the Patriot. Will be sad to see it go. I look forward to getting behind the wheel everyday, which is so important when most of us live our lives depending on our cars. Update: One year later, still loving my Jeep Patriot. Great little car. May have saved our lives this summer when someone with an unsecured load dropped a propane tank on the freeway. There was pretty significant damage to the under carriage after going over it at about 70 mph, but we did not roll over and there was NO damage to the body/paint. Everyone inside was safe and sound. I had to leave it in Montana for about 3 months to fix, but they did a great job. Drove several other cars during that time and I was happy to get my Patriot back. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Professional car reviewers are worthless Larry , 08/10/2016 Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 72 of 75 people found this review helpful It's a Jeep. I bought a 2016 and I really like it. I have owned a lot of new cars, I buy them for myself , my wife and my son. If you read the reviews you would think it is a terrible vehicle. But I test drive cars myself and I don't listen to what car snobs have to say. If you option it properly it is an unbelievable value. First, I bought a Sport with Freedom Dive 1 and the 2.4L motor with the 6 speed auto. This trim is not included in the drop down list for some reason. So my final cost was under 17K with discounts and rebates ( before taxes and license)- for a 4WD SUV. The interior is pretty basic but the seats are comfortable and the appearance is nice overall, I love the dash and the gauges. The visibility is great and I feel comfortable maneuvering in traffic. It has Blue tooth, AC , and a year of free satellite radio. Cargo capacity is really good. Steering in well connected and ride is pleasant. The motor is quiet but does transmit some vibration at idle, I don't really mind it as it is a minor issue. My last three cars were a BMW128 convertible, a Chevrolet Volt, and Jetta TDI. I have to say I like this one as much as the others. Apparently I am not alone as they sell a lot of them. As a last note my wife, who leases a new Range Rover Evoque. Drives it every chance she gets - Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse