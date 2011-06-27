Used 2011 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews
More Then Just A Refresh!
Driving the 2011 Latitude for 4 weeks. I last looked into the Patriot back in 2007. Kudos to Jeep, because they totally redid this vehicle. Very Pleased. After tax, DMV fees, registration cost came out to 24K. I am getting around 27 mpg. I am sitting in heated leather seats with my smart phone wirelessly streaming phone calls and music through the stereo. New interior and reworked steering wheel w/stereo and cruise controls bring the cabin back into the 2000's as opposed to before when it felt like 1986. Handling/feel on road is tight and nowhere as noisy as previous models. CVT transmission is no problem at all, passing and highway acceleration power is there. More tough car then truck.
Lucky purchase!
I bought My burgundy patriot because I could afford it and it was available with my circumstances. I hadn't even considered the JEEP Patriot as an option prior to My urgent need of a vehicle. My patriot had 80k miles when I bought it USED. I have put 10k miles on it so far and I'm VERY happy with it. It's a base model with no bells or whistles which I didn't like at first, but ive come to prefer that aspect. So far there have been ZERO issues. As far as maintenance I've only had to maintain the fluids. Its the easiest manual I've ever used and the mpg depends on your driving style. It could use more acceleration and bigger brakes but stock is sufficient. I would definitely recommend the patriot. From what I gather reading reviews, the fewer power options, the better! Do we really need all those creature comforts in a car? Mo wires, Mo problems!! That's MY opinion as far as vehicles are concerned. Plus base models are usually easier to work on as I do my own maintenance and repair/replace when possible. I hope this has been helpful! -AC Tulsa, Oklahoma UPDATE- still happy with it, only had to change the electric fan which was covered by warranty. 9/6/19
Great price and great mileage
I bought my Jeep Patriot at the end of June and I love it! Since it is brand new I have not seen anything wrong with it. The Patriot is very comfortable, seems durable, and is fantastic for it's price. This jeep has only a few minor problems, nothing that will cost money either. I recommend this to anyone that wants a jeep or anyone who wants an SUV that doesn't guzzle gas.
Second Jeep Patriot
My first Jeep Patriot was a 2007, 2.4L Sport. I thought it was great compared to its replacement, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee. After a few years, no longer impressed with its ride. No problems anywhere else. Once the redesign came out for 2011, I had to go see it. The ride is so much better! The 2007 is like riding in a truck where the 2011 is like driving in a car that handles well, quite, and great features! I bought the Latitude with the 2.0L engine for 20K. I have 21K miles on it now after 1 year, and I'm still impressed with the comfort and value and quality of this Jeep.
Poor Gas Mileage on 2011 Patriot 4WD
I bought my 2011 Patriot on December 20, 2010, in large part because of the advertised gas mileage. The window sticker for my 2.4L, CVTII, 4WD is 21 mpg city and 26 mpg highway. Thus far, while driving in very light city conditions and then on a highway trip to Pittsburgh (from Erie, PA), I have been getting 17-18 mpg and 21-22 mpg, respectively. That is far below the advertised mileage, and that's with only a couple miles of 4WD driving time, and I do not let the vehicle sit idling at ATMs nor do I let it idle a long to warm up (kept in a partially heated garage). On my last vehicle (2007 Cobalt) I routinely beat the sticker mpg by 5-7 mpg, so my driving habits are not at fault.
