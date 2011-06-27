Used 2002 Jeep Liberty SUV Consumer Reviews

Still have my 2002! Gail , 07/21/2015 Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought this jeep when the 2002 hit the showroom floor. I absolutely love it. Currently has around 175,000 miles on it. Over the 13 years I've had it the first 11were awesome. The only problem was that the a/c compressor had to be replaced at about year 6 (80,000 miles or so). Regularly maintained. Recently had to replace the fan. Both rear doors/windows are problematic. One of the doors won't open from the inside or out and the window won't open on the other. Minor considering the overall reliability. She still looks good on the outside. Driver side carpet and upholstery are very worn, but that is to be expected. I want my next vehicle to be a Jeep, but hopefully that will be several years from now! Update July 2016: I still have and love my Jeep. Update July 2017: I still have and love this Jeep. It has been so reliable that I am about to give it to my grandson when he turns 16 in a couple of months. Update January 2018: I gave the Jeep to my grandson for his 16th birthday in November. I trust the vehicle and he’s happy. I’ve bought another Jeep. If this one is just as good then I’ll give it to my other grandson in 10 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bring it back, Jeep, bring it back! 786mcqueen , 09/16/2016 Limited 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful We bought this used a while back for $5K it had 185K miles on it. It was a lot of fun to drive, gas mileage was pretty good, and it was great in the winter. It was comfortable and easy to get in and out of, although the cargo space is marginal at best. Ours had (as most do) a hitch receiver if you want to pull a utility trailer. The most annoying things about this car were the vibrating bezel around the stereo unit, and the rear window freezing shut in the winter. Once it locked me out with the keys in the ignition, engine running! Mechanically, however, it was very reliable and the one time it needed a repair it was inexpensive. We sold it to a relative who somehow rolled it over, and then after setting it back on its wheels, drove it home, albeit worse for the wear. It is still running and has yet to have any significant mechanical trouble. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprisingly Good originalsteven , 08/07/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in august 2012, It had 150K+ miles on it I don't remember. At first I just needed a 4x4 in the winter in Spokane because the road can get bad. With no snow tires and basically all in part time 4x4 it handled flawlessly. Everything was perfect except for some creak in the driver door but hey. I didn't much care for the car but time and time again it blows me away. Infinity speakers, roomy and stylish inside and out. and Reliable. I even took it off road and I was impressed. have 170k in a few weeks and still strong. Got 12mpg in city at first but with K&N stock filter upgrade, new spark plugs, oil change and Seafoam It went to 15 1/2 mpg and over 21 on the HWY! Report Abuse

Jeep Engine Failures due to Valve Seats David K , 10/28/2008 33 of 34 people found this review helpful major problem with the valve seat coming off and damaging my Jeep Liberty engine. We purchased the car new and have continually provided maintenance on the vehicle at your dealerships. What is upsetting is the lack of interest now from your customer relations department except for your local dealership who has been supportive, on what has occurred. This is a safety issue and this problem is a manufacturer defect . This incident could have caused my daughter to have an accident since she was driving this car as a high school senior. I will take Report Abuse