2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Sting (G)Ray David in NJ , 10/10/2019 Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 146 of 151 people found this review helpful Purchased my 6th GC since 04, each shows improvement in design, performance and appearance....Sting Gray, great color with black trim...6 cylinder Altitude, Pentastar, towpackage.So far very satisfied with my purchase.Tows a 4500 pound. Travel Trailer (22FT Airstream), no issues. Love the larger touch screen and added technology added since my 2014. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car terrible Jeep corporate support JimP , 01/04/2020 Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this for simplicity of flat towing behind RV. Something changed in 2020 model as owners manual says to disconnect the negative battery terminal which is extremely difficult to access. Jeep customer service cannot tell me correct way to flat tow and they tell me there are no engineers available to research. The 2019 owners manual leaves that step out and it works as designed. Super frustrated but the car is very nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Riding on air Dr. V , 03/14/2020 Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Grand Cherokee and it is the best yet. I had a 2015 Limited 175,000 miles and a 2017 Summit 125,000 miles. I enjoy the air ride, the technology and the cabin refinements. The 2020 has improved power V6 and improved braking. I drive about 40-45 K miles per year and I want a comfortable ride that handles rain, snow, changing traffic conditions. The UConnect technology is user friendly with added Apple play and Android play. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV in the class! J.D. , 12/18/2019 Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 27 of 31 people found this review helpful No matter what you use your SUV for this is as versatile as you can get! Almost as much off road capability as the wrangler and almost as many mods available while also being quiet and great ride and handling too. We have the overland model with all the off road gear of trailhawk. The hemi engine is also awesome very simple and easy to work on as it still as port FI, not direct FI and no turbos. Result is still great performance and decent mileage while not costing enormously for maintenance. This is a highly recommended SUV and is top of its class! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse