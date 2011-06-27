2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Sting (G)Ray
Purchased my 6th GC since 04, each shows improvement in design, performance and appearance....Sting Gray, great color with black trim...6 cylinder Altitude, Pentastar, towpackage.So far very satisfied with my purchase.Tows a 4500 pound. Travel Trailer (22FT Airstream), no issues. Love the larger touch screen and added technology added since my 2014.
Great car terrible Jeep corporate support
I bought this for simplicity of flat towing behind RV. Something changed in 2020 model as owners manual says to disconnect the negative battery terminal which is extremely difficult to access. Jeep customer service cannot tell me correct way to flat tow and they tell me there are no engineers available to research. The 2019 owners manual leaves that step out and it works as designed. Super frustrated but the car is very nice.
Riding on air
This is my 3rd Grand Cherokee and it is the best yet. I had a 2015 Limited 175,000 miles and a 2017 Summit 125,000 miles. I enjoy the air ride, the technology and the cabin refinements. The 2020 has improved power V6 and improved braking. I drive about 40-45 K miles per year and I want a comfortable ride that handles rain, snow, changing traffic conditions. The UConnect technology is user friendly with added Apple play and Android play.
Best SUV in the class!
No matter what you use your SUV for this is as versatile as you can get! Almost as much off road capability as the wrangler and almost as many mods available while also being quiet and great ride and handling too. We have the overland model with all the off road gear of trailhawk. The hemi engine is also awesome very simple and easy to work on as it still as port FI, not direct FI and no turbos. Result is still great performance and decent mileage while not costing enormously for maintenance. This is a highly recommended SUV and is top of its class!
Learned from Fiat & Mercedes
My fourth Jeep (third Grand Cherokee). This latest iteration has 500 miles on it to date and has an exceptional quality-made interior and currently is getting 18.9 mpg (mixed city and highway). While I miss my diesel (34 mpg on its shakedown trip to Alabama), the 6-cyl engine unleaded appears sufficient (I didn't get the 8 cyl) and the safety systems appear to work as advertised. I will say that I switched off the "LaneSense" ... felt like there was some control-related issue that made me uncomfortable. That system appears to be a solution looking for a problem. Overall, vehicle handles well at highway speed (both dry and wet conditions); steering is responsive in city traffic; still waiting for first snowfall to see how that works out.
