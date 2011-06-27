2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Consumer Reviews
Sting (G)Ray
Purchased my 6th GC since 04, each shows improvement in design, performance and appearance....Sting Gray, great color with black trim...6 cylinder Altitude, Pentastar, towpackage.So far very satisfied with my purchase.Tows a 4500 pound. Travel Trailer (22FT Airstream), no issues. Love the larger touch screen and added technology added since my 2014.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car terrible Jeep corporate support
I bought this for simplicity of flat towing behind RV. Something changed in 2020 model as owners manual says to disconnect the negative battery terminal which is extremely difficult to access. Jeep customer service cannot tell me correct way to flat tow and they tell me there are no engineers available to research. The 2019 owners manual leaves that step out and it works as designed. Super frustrated but the car is very nice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Riding on air
This is my 3rd Grand Cherokee and it is the best yet. I had a 2015 Limited 175,000 miles and a 2017 Summit 125,000 miles. I enjoy the air ride, the technology and the cabin refinements. The 2020 has improved power V6 and improved braking. I drive about 40-45 K miles per year and I want a comfortable ride that handles rain, snow, changing traffic conditions. The UConnect technology is user friendly with added Apple play and Android play.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best SUV in the class!
No matter what you use your SUV for this is as versatile as you can get! Almost as much off road capability as the wrangler and almost as many mods available while also being quiet and great ride and handling too. We have the overland model with all the off road gear of trailhawk. The hemi engine is also awesome very simple and easy to work on as it still as port FI, not direct FI and no turbos. Result is still great performance and decent mileage while not costing enormously for maintenance. This is a highly recommended SUV and is top of its class!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing vehicle does exactly what it says
I work in the Oil and Gas sector in Alberta and drive this vehicle up and down mountain roads, lease roads and over rig mat’s summer, winter, fall (Spring is typically slow for me). It handles well on highway, looks great downtown Calgary, handles great in the bush and with the right tires is glued to the road in the worst conditions. I am also an avid skier and mountain biker with a son and a dog. I have had many other SUVs (Xterra, Explorer, Cadillac, Escape) this is hands down the best one for my lifestyle. My Jeep rides a little higher then most due to larger tires ect... but I can go anywhere a pick up can off road which is all I need given this is what most people drive on site (so roads are built with this in mind) I am sitting at 120k (kilometres - I drive a lot) and no major repairs even my brakes (just checked) are still at 50%. This is my first Jeep ever and I almost bought something else instead. It will not be my last. I plan on buying another one once this ones hits 200k. If your in the market for something you can be confident taking a client to lunch in or hitting the backcountry this is the vehicle for you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
