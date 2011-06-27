  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,195
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,195
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,195
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Security and Convenience Groupyes
Laredo E Quick Order Package 2BEyes
MOPAR Exterior Appearance Groupyes
18" Wheel And 8.4" Radio Groupyes
Laredo X Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 4 Nav w/8.4" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,195
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front License Plate Bracketyes
265/50R20 Black Side Wall All-Season LRR Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4545 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

