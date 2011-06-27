Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Transmission Stalled and other issues -updated Lisa , 10/21/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 118 of 123 people found this review helpful I purchased my Jeep GC Limited on 9/5/2015. The engine light came on at 250 miles in the first week. The evaporation canister gasket was bad and needed to be replaced. Dealer was able to fix within 1 day. At 1,600 miles while driving in city traffic slowing down for a traffic light the vehicle jumped forward twice like I had been rear-ended. This was caused by the transmission shifting down from 3 to 2 and 2 to 1. The vehicle then went into to "limp" mode and I could not go over 5MPH and the transmission was stuck in 1st gear. I managed to get out of traffic and into a parking lot. Had this happened in a busy intersection or while merging into busy, fast moving highway it could have been deadly. I called roadside assistance and the JGC had to be towed to the nearest dealer. They have had the vehicle for 4 days and now have told me they will have to "tear down" the transmission to try to figure out what is wrong. When the cause is determined Chrysler will determine if the transmission will be fixed or replaced based on their "70% rule". The first time we put the back seat down the headrest fell off of the passenger-side rear seat and could not be put back in place. The dealer had to fix this because a clip was missing. Again, could have been dangerous if the headrest had fallen off in an accident and your head was whiplashed against against the two metal rod mounts. My family has been loyal to Chrysler and have owned nothing but Dodge's since 2000. We have owned 2 Ram 1500's, a Durango, and an Avenger. All were great vehicle. Chrysler and Jeep you missed the level of expected quality and reliability with the new Jeep Grand Cherokee models! When you pay upwards of $40,000 for a high-end vehicle you expect better quality, reliability and service than this. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is promoted as the "Most Awarded SUV" ever. Jeep has been long known for it quality and great products however, it seems Chrysler and Jeep are being very silent regarding all of the recent transmission issues. Perhaps the transmission issues are going to be ignored and swept under the rug to avoid bad publicity. Come on Chrysler and Jeep your loyal customers deserve better than this!!! Check out the reviews for the 2014's and the 2014 and 2015 Dodge Durango, these vehicles have the same transmissions. The electronic transmissions are shifting from park to reverse on their own, not staying in gear, getting stuck in gear, and shifting roughly. Also check out the Jeep Cherokee which also has many reports of transmission problems. The NHTSB also has many transmission issues reported and is contemplating a class-action lawsuit regarding the number of injuries and safety issues that surround the transmission coming out of park and rolling away causing injury to people and damage to the vehicle and surrounding property. 4/2017 - I have not had any additional issues with the JGC, it now has 23,000 miles on it. A recall was issued for the transmission "rolling away" issues. I did not have problems with this happening but have always been cautious and paid close attention to the gear shifter and indicator lights to ensure the proper gear was illuminated. I had the recall work completed this month and do note a bit of a hesitation at idle speeds, which I believe was the intent to prevent roll aways. I have not noted any additional changes with the operation of the vehicle. While I was very disappointed with the initial performance of my JGC it has been a very reliable vehicle since the transmission was replaced at 1,600 miles and I have not had additional issues. It performs well and provides a comfortable ride for highway and city driving. It handles well in rain, snow and ice. We took our JGC on a 3,000+ mile vacation to the Smoky Mountains and we're very pleased with how the JGC responded to mountain driving. There was enough room for 4 adults and a teen and all our luggage/gear in the JGC. It was a snug fit but not uncomfortable. When planned appropriately you can fit alot into the cargo area and other storage areas in the vehicle. 10/2020 - after 5 years I still have this JGC and it has 69,000 miles. It has been a reliable vehicle after the initial issues. I drive this vehicle almost daily for commuting and recreation. I live in a 4-season climate and the JGC has done well in rain, sleet, deep snow and icy driving. It has started in temperatures as low as -40. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jeep Grand Cherokee a 4 Star Car in a 5 Star World Tyler Hoffmann , 07/28/2015 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 on July 1, 2015. Took it off the lot with 25 miles on it, next day down to the ranch for some 4x4ing, performed great (even with the stock Michelin tires). Next week I was towing my 3500lb boat and a car load of friends. Again, the Jeep performed. I also work in a higher profile office, one where we wine and dine our clients. Again the Jeep performed well, numerous comments from clients. The only faults I have had are related to the transmission. After about 1500 miles it began to clunk and shift erratically. I took it to the dealer and they performed a TCM update and it has since fixed the problem. Granted I have only owned the Jeep for less than a month, however I figured this should have been installed from the factory, not a few weeks after. If you're new to Jeeping, check out JeepForum.com, more specifically the Easter Egg section. Found alot of useful information there. MPG has been so so, around 14 in the city and 25 on the highway. Only regret is not getting one with more options, as I can see this is going to be a vehicle I will want to hold on to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great all around SUV Clarence Carlson , 03/18/2016 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Update 9/26/20. Just rolled over 72K miles, had it 5 years. Absolutely not a single problem. Only in for routine oil changes, tire rotation, etc. Still love the car. Quiet, handles very well. Great for long trips. Very happy with the vehicle. Excellent in our MN winters. Highly recommended. Update 9/25/19. Owned my JGC 4 years, just rolled over 60K miles. No problems at all. Replaced the stock tires this summer. MPG combined is pretty much stuck at 23-24 in summer. On the highway, long trips, expect at least 26-27 MPG. I am as happy at the 4 year mark as I was driving off the lot. Mine is minimally equipped but very comfortable. Update 9/22/17: I've had it 2 years now. Trips to the mechanic have been for oil changes and tire rotation. Last winter went through 8 inch snow (before the plow) without any issues and honestly I have yet to spin a tire. I've owned 6 Jeeps since 1978 and this gets through bad weather better than any of them. Ave gas mileage is now 23-24 and once, while driving from Iowa to Kansas City MO I was getting 29 mpg @ 60 mph. It gives a solid ride, has great handling and is quiet. Still would recommend it. When I was shopping for this car all of the other SUV's/Crossovers on the lots had much higher sticker prices. It's a great value. What follows is my original review. I looked over all the SUV's on the market, did research for 3 months. I wanted something that held 5 passengers (don't need 7 passenger seating), decent gas mileage, reasonable creature comforts but not all the bells and whistles. Something that, if there was a sudden zombie takeover, I could drive off the road without worrying about how the car would hold up. Already had a 7 year old Patriot so I knew what I could expect in the way of service at my local Jeep dealer. I decided on a fairly basic Laredo with tow package and a few add ons. My dealer posts the bottom line no haggle price on line so I knew the cost (about three grand down from sticker). Finally saw one listed on line locally and went in to look at it. The test drive, used car evaluation (they gave me very close to book in spite of all the squeaks and rattles) and decision to buy took about 30 minutes. I've been buying cars since 1978 and this is the smoothest experience I've had to date. So what did I get? A very smooth ride: if you need a better ride you will pay much more. Great handling on dry pavement and in snow: I live in Minnesota where this is critical. Nice interior that is quiet on the road. Comfortable seats for everyone; I got the power drivers seat with adjustable lumbar support which is excellent. A peppy 3.6 L engine that does better than I really need (you have to have driven a 4 cylinder engine to appreciate this). Gas mileage: about 22-23 day to day and on one three hour trip I got 28 mpg all highway. I really like the gauges which are well done and controls are sensibly laid out. Room? I just returned from a vacation where we loaded 4 adults and all the luggage and had plenty of room. Overall I've had it six months and can't find anything I would change. So far I've not had any service issues. I did purchase an extended bumper to bumper warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Outstanding Thus Far! TJ , 11/17/2015 Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 39 of 43 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a Summit V6 Platinium Edition. I will not bore you all with a regurgitation of all of the positive reviews. But thus far, I've nothing but very positive remarks concerning this truck. I am a long time BMW/Range Rover/Mercedes/Porsche owner/fan and believe me when I say that I am pleasantly surprised as the GC Summit has all of the amenities pound for pound of a much more expensive vehicle! I'm deeply impressed with the transmission, infotainment system, 825 HK sound system, ergonomics, etc! I paid 47K and trust me there is not a better ride per the price point! Below, I've listed my hits/misses. Pls note I test drove the RR Sport, BMW X6, Mercedes ML, Audi Q5/7 , and the Porsche Cayenne. All are fine vehicles in their own class but I chose the Summit based off of the criterion listed below coupled with the ability to take it off road. The RR Sport came in a close second but I was highly annoyed to find that it (as well as many other vehicles) utilize a sound resonator to give the vehicle a "acceleration growl". Maintenance was also a huge issue. Hands down, the BMW has the best warranty but initial cost of a similarly equipped vehicle would run over 70K. I also drove the GC SRT, V8, and V6. The SRT is a hug miss and although very aggressive, it seemed to be very clumsy. The V8 is outstanding but poor gas mileage was a deterrent. I chose the V6 as although it is short 30 HP less than the V8, it is peppy, uses regular gas, and gets over 26 MPG on the HWY. The vehicle lofts a bit (typical truck/SUV) when driving but I did not purchase for a sporty ride. I wanted a tough truck that I could utilize as a daily driver as well as take off road for the occasional camping trip. This vehicle has yet to disappoint thus far, I'm hoping the trend continues. Great Job Jeep! Hits: Air suspension, off road prowess/toughness, good looks, 825 watt sound system, ergonomics/display, usb/power ports galore, large heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, warning/safety features, heated/cooled seats, panoramic roof, voice control, multifunction display, smooth transmission, drive / ride comfort quality, and gas mileage...by the way, the V6 uses regular unleaded gas! Misses: Front seats are too boxy/boring and are the same found in some other Chrysler vehicles. There is an immediate need for thigh/side bolsters, quality of leather, the nav system is highly functional but looks cheap / cartoonish, heat/ac thermostat is not accurate, headlight washer only comes on every 12 swipes, wiper fluid is not heated, there is no dead petal for foot fatigue, the rear hatch should have an adjustable height option along with a glass panel opening option, sport mode is pretty much a waste of time, and the 36 month warranty reflects a lack of confidence in this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse