Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

I absoltuely love my JGC fingaz , 08/22/2014 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.5 years ago and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. It is a very comfortable vehicle, drives great... with the upgraded interior (leather, navi) a rather luxurious, smooth riding truck. Its VERY reliable, too. Currently I am at 75,000mi and other than normal maintenance (change the oil every 3,000 miles), I haven't had any problems what-so-ever. Edit: Now up to 120,000 miles and the Jeep is running stronger than ever. Hoping to keep it around for another 120,000 miles. Best car I've ever owned!!! Edit: Now at 150,000 and things are starting to go. Needed to replace the fuel injectors and the starter. Still running strong and still love the Jeep! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very poor reliability morzh , 06/29/2015 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Well, I have been a Jeep fan for a long time. Owned a Cherokee before, was a decent car. I knew the reliability reputation full well and bought this GC against my better judgement. Let's say, I have paid. Right after 4 years of very mild driving and not even 40K on odometer things started happening. The speed sensor. $1000. The starter. $800. A pressure sensor leaking air. $90. Today - another pressure sensor leaking air (the car will be 6 years old this August). $150. A $150 tire flat fix. No more Chrysler products for me. Update: three pressure sensors leaked with two of them having been replaced before. Two weeks ago I was about to add some air and when unscrewing the cap, the whole threaded part of the barrel broke off so I could not even inflate the tire and was driving with it underinflated untill the weekend when I replaced all 4 at Midas at half price of what the dealer charges. Oh... did I mention the A/C compressor went in the beginning of September of the same year I wrote the initial review? After 6 years and 1 month? Like I sad before....No. More. Chrysler. Period. Update 12/2017 : 4 months after the last review, the driver's side window electric lift mechanism is gone: the cable got all chewed up, first making grinding noises and eventually barely moving, even refusing to close. Five month after it started, the mechanism was replaced as the block, $610 installed. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Very Average Cole G , 11/07/2018 Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 in 2017 for $14k from a dealer with 81k miles. $14k was way, way too high, but I got a new battery, a couple oil changes, my sunroof drains cleared, two new A pillars, and a new belt for that buy, so I don't feel too rough. All of that would've totaled around $2k for a shop to do, and $12k (while still high) is more tolerable. Interior is very typical for a mid-00's vehicle. Lots of plastic and fake leather, seats are comfortable enough, visibility isn't great but isn't as bad as say, a Chrysler Sebring/200 or other smaller vehicle. Review is accurate, front seat is roomy but back seat not so much. The 3.7L is really weak accelerating, but it's not the worst engine. Keep it maintained and it'll be good to you. Since I bought it, the WIN module and radiator have both failed totaling around $2k after tax and labor. That's it though. QuadraTrac 1 is great for snow and rain, does alright in sand/dirt/grass. Haven't ever done anything close to offroading, but I know it's not really meant for that. Overall a solid 3-4 stars. Not the worst vehicle you could own, but again, the review is accurate. If you want a Jeep, you can find a more "Jeep-y" Jeep. If you want a crossover, you can find a more efficient and effective crossover. On the off chance you need both, get an 08-10 Limited with the 4.7. The 4.7 got a second update in 2008 that increases power and fuel economy, making it close to the 5.7 in power as well as close to the 3.7 in economy. Limited gets you options, and the option for the far superior Quadra Drive 2 system. Update: 3 years after first rad replacement, the rad cap neck started leaking. Unfixable, had to warranty out the rad. Bummer but the new one is a new design, so +1 for Napa radiators. I’ve done a lot to it since the first review, self-maintenance is pretty straight forward. The chassis and drivetrain parts can be a pain to do yourself without great jacks but that’s normal. CV axle replacement requires disassembly of the lower control arm/strut, which is stupid is usually requires new bushings and strut fork bolts because they get so rusted together. It’s been mostly just maintenance and preventative work, anything major that’s gone wrong since my initial review is because I’m not a perfect driver lol. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

disappointed on my2009 jeep oliva1 , 08/19/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2009 Gand Cher. Laredo and have problems with it starting at about 6,000 miles. When I acclerate going into the highway it does nothing and than all of sudden it shoots out. It does not happen all the time, but it is dangerous when you have only a certain amount of time to acclerate before a car comes up on you behind. I have complained to the dealership for over a year and half and all they have told me is they cann't find anything wrong (the computer does not regester it). I have almost had 3 accidents because of this and yesterday I had to go the side of the road in order for a truck not to plow into my rear end as we were getting on the interstate. It is at the dealer Report Abuse