Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
Fair ride if you leave it stock - more info below
I have never purchased my jeep, however it was given to me. Several years without an oil change before i was handed the keys. After adding seafoam in the oil letting the jeep run for 15 minutes, drain it out and add new oil. Runs brand new after over 180K miles. Till this day im still driving my jeep! now it has over an above stock. Do NOT underestimate the power of the Inline-6 Cylinder motor. The motors are very durable and extremely hard to bend. I will be writing this review with some small mechanics advice to all of you if you buy a jeep with an Inline-6 Motor. And some advice with the issues of the A/C and Heater Defrost only issue and other things. First off with little motor maintenance. Seafoam is NOT only used for the gas tank. It helps a lot of things out. to keep your motor working in good condition. and decrease daily driving temperature, Put seafoam in the oil when its time for an oil change, Let it run for 15 to 20 minutes at idol after warming up. Drain the old oil. and change with fresh new oil. (Removes Gunk and sludge underneath the pistons, valves, rods, etc.) A/C and Heater Defrost only issue - The cause 10 out of 10 times is a $2 vacuum hose underneath the battery tray. There is a valve that soley works for the settings on AC and heater pannel. The hose is cracked or broken and needs to be replaced with a new 1/4 foot long hose. (1/2 inch size i believe) If you believe this can be the problem. Start the jeep up, pop the hood, and put your head by the battery to hear a hissing noise. Whether loud, or seems unusual under the battery. Radiator fan cooling issue - If the radiator fan stops working it has to do with a Relay. This relay is underneath the Passenger headlight and My advice to you is buy an aftermarket one from an auto store like Advanced auto parts or Auto zone with a couple years warranty. Mine went out too but it was a $60 fix. Replace myself. Never experienced any electrical problems myself. But if this is the case for you. Make sure ALL ground wires are properly grounded. Including for lights, Sensors, and your engine computer. (Secure tight, and make sure there is no metal to paint contact, Metal to metal only) I will advise you that this model jeep includes 2 different types of transmissions. (dont remember the names off of my head) But 1 of the 2 of those has the issues of Electric solenoids overheating or your rear wheel speed sensors are worn out. (Speed sensors are also very important to jeeps) Causing your transmission to shift very ruff with close or above 3000 rpms, making a nasty meddle knocking noise underneath. No matter on how lightly you touch the gas pedal. If it takes for ever to downshift when you need to get on a freeway these can be the same fixes. Even if you made sure properly Adjusting the TV Kickdown cable in the engine compartment. Window regulators do have a tendency to fail. Make sure next time you replace one. Do NOT put grease all over the wheels and cable. This causes your new window regulator motor to end up off track, bind up the wire, and break. This advice is given to you based on self hand experiences and these were all 1 time repairs for me ever since. My jeep is still running strong. and im gaining 32mpg adverage with some weight reduction, and under the hood upgrades. NOTE: A lot of the stuff the breaks on a jeep is actually lest cost to fix than you think, if you know what your doing. If you dont? there are millions of youtube videos for simple fixes that you think could cost an arm and a leg. Jeeps are way more durable than you think. Go Big, Buy a jeep!
To drive until it dies
Have read some of the reviews in disbelief. I bought my Jeep 3 years ago at $4k with 190k miles,. Am a commuter for school and work. I put about 1,000 miles on the truck every week and since purchase, I have added 107k miles on the car but the 'thing' wont die. Apart from regular maintenance, I have only worked on A/C blender doors yet everything else works as it should. At one point I parked the car for a small Honda to save on gas. After 3 months i started getting issues with the Honda and went back to my Jeep. Am not getting rid of it unless the motor dies.
Grand Cherokee still a workhorse
Updated review: Still love my '03 JGC, still going strong, have only had minor maintenance since the big expenses of knock sensors & axle replacement, etc. which I wrote about in my earlier review. It is a 2nd car for me, & have put on another 14k miles on it. The ck engine light came on again & will probably have to do O2 sensors & maybe cat(S) again. Interior is still comfortable, 1 seat had a wire poke through, speakers need R&R'd, no navi or Bluetooth originally, but with routine maintenance it's still nice & roomy. Headlights need attention, maybe R&R'd. Paint is showing wear but a good detail job & it's still looking good at 13 yrs. old.! Runs great, handles well. In retrospect the comparable value for money spent is good, reliability is good, American cars just don't hold their value for resale. Upgraded some features from earlier review.
It's a Jeep Thing!
I purchased my 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee with 183,000 miles from a private seller because I needed something with 4WD that would carry me through the harsh New England winters. The Jeep was it! It was a great value and the Jeep never let me down! It was stylish and comfortable too. It was probably the most reliable vehicle I've ever had the pleasure of owning. The only issue I had during ownership was an evaporative leak and if you know cars, then you know an evaporative leak is nothing, especially for a vehicle with high mileage. I sold the Jeep with 197,000 miles and it had no signs of stopping anytime soon. I sold it to someone locally and I still see him driving it around town from time to time. The Grand Cherokee in unstoppable!
Very Pleased with Grand Cherokee
My 2003 Grand Cherokee has been a wonderful vehicle for me. I have had none of the problems described by other 2003 Grand Cherokee owners. The only part I've replaced was the Throttle Position Sensor which the dealer paid for. I find my 4.0 full of power and has no trouble keeping up with other vehicles. My A/C still blows ice cold as well as every other feature works like new. As of today my car has 111890 and shows no sign of stopping. I drive with a light foot and average 23.5 mpg on my commute to work. The city mileage is awful but every car other than a Prius is like that. I have yet to get stuck it seems to be unstoppable. Not sure if I'll buy another but it will be another jeep.
