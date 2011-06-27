Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Jeff , 09/19/2015 Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)

52 of 52 people found this review helpful

I have never purchased my jeep, however it was given to me. Several years without an oil change before i was handed the keys. After adding seafoam in the oil letting the jeep run for 15 minutes, drain it out and add new oil. Runs brand new after over 180K miles. Till this day im still driving my jeep! now it has over an above stock. Do NOT underestimate the power of the Inline-6 Cylinder motor. The motors are very durable and extremely hard to bend. I will be writing this review with some small mechanics advice to all of you if you buy a jeep with an Inline-6 Motor. And some advice with the issues of the A/C and Heater Defrost only issue and other things. First off with little motor maintenance. Seafoam is NOT only used for the gas tank. It helps a lot of things out. to keep your motor working in good condition. and decrease daily driving temperature, Put seafoam in the oil when its time for an oil change, Let it run for 15 to 20 minutes at idol after warming up. Drain the old oil. and change with fresh new oil. (Removes Gunk and sludge underneath the pistons, valves, rods, etc.) A/C and Heater Defrost only issue - The cause 10 out of 10 times is a $2 vacuum hose underneath the battery tray. There is a valve that soley works for the settings on AC and heater pannel. The hose is cracked or broken and needs to be replaced with a new 1/4 foot long hose. (1/2 inch size i believe) If you believe this can be the problem. Start the jeep up, pop the hood, and put your head by the battery to hear a hissing noise. Whether loud, or seems unusual under the battery. Radiator fan cooling issue - If the radiator fan stops working it has to do with a Relay. This relay is underneath the Passenger headlight and My advice to you is buy an aftermarket one from an auto store like Advanced auto parts or Auto zone with a couple years warranty. Mine went out too but it was a $60 fix. Replace myself. Never experienced any electrical problems myself. But if this is the case for you. Make sure ALL ground wires are properly grounded. Including for lights, Sensors, and your engine computer. (Secure tight, and make sure there is no metal to paint contact, Metal to metal only) I will advise you that this model jeep includes 2 different types of transmissions. (dont remember the names off of my head) But 1 of the 2 of those has the issues of Electric solenoids overheating or your rear wheel speed sensors are worn out. (Speed sensors are also very important to jeeps) Causing your transmission to shift very ruff with close or above 3000 rpms, making a nasty meddle knocking noise underneath. No matter on how lightly you touch the gas pedal. If it takes for ever to downshift when you need to get on a freeway these can be the same fixes. Even if you made sure properly Adjusting the TV Kickdown cable in the engine compartment. Window regulators do have a tendency to fail. Make sure next time you replace one. Do NOT put grease all over the wheels and cable. This causes your new window regulator motor to end up off track, bind up the wire, and break. This advice is given to you based on self hand experiences and these were all 1 time repairs for me ever since. My jeep is still running strong. and im gaining 32mpg adverage with some weight reduction, and under the hood upgrades. NOTE: A lot of the stuff the breaks on a jeep is actually lest cost to fix than you think, if you know what your doing. If you dont? there are millions of youtube videos for simple fixes that you think could cost an arm and a leg. Jeeps are way more durable than you think. Go Big, Buy a jeep!