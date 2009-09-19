Used 1990 Jeep Comanche for Sale Near Me

Well built and forgoten
Mark,09/19/2009
When I got the truck (91K miles)it could not pass emissions. Replaced a sensor no problem. I knew it needed work it had been parked for 5 years.I have put about $1,500 in it including tires. It has been reliable since then. It has more power that most people will ever need and has good manners for a truck. The payload is amazing for a compact, I load it with green firewood up to the rails and it still drives fine. Most half ton trucks would not take it. If you get this truck shop for an aluminum pressure tank to replace the plastic anti-freeze tank. look at the Comanche web sites. One club is exceptional and helpful. If you do a search for it you will find it.
