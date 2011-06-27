Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,481*
Total Cash Price
$25,450
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,481*
Total Cash Price
$25,450
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,661*
Total Cash Price
$22,043
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,606*
Total Cash Price
$20,841
Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,274*
Total Cash Price
$28,255
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,328*
Total Cash Price
$29,457
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,959*
Total Cash Price
$28,656
L Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,661*
Total Cash Price
$22,043
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,878*
Total Cash Price
$26,852
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,237*
Total Cash Price
$20,039
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,345*
Total Cash Price
$22,444
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,769*
Total Cash Price
$24,448
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,796*
Total Cash Price
$25,049
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,084*
Total Cash Price
$24,047
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,949*
Total Cash Price
$21,041
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,589*
Total Cash Price
$27,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$377
|$1,808
|$771
|$1,356
|$1,248
|$5,561
|Repairs
|$624
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,234
|$1,440
|$5,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,369
|$1,100
|$815
|$509
|$184
|$3,978
|Depreciation
|$5,100
|$2,442
|$2,151
|$1,906
|$1,711
|$13,311
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,448
|$8,983
|$7,601
|$7,894
|$7,555
|$43,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$377
|$1,808
|$771
|$1,356
|$1,248
|$5,561
|Repairs
|$624
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,234
|$1,440
|$5,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,369
|$1,100
|$815
|$509
|$184
|$3,978
|Depreciation
|$5,100
|$2,442
|$2,151
|$1,906
|$1,711
|$13,311
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,448
|$8,983
|$7,601
|$7,894
|$7,555
|$43,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$327
|$1,566
|$668
|$1,175
|$1,081
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$540
|$785
|$916
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,186
|$953
|$706
|$441
|$160
|$3,445
|Depreciation
|$4,418
|$2,115
|$1,863
|$1,651
|$1,482
|$11,529
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,915
|$7,780
|$6,584
|$6,838
|$6,544
|$37,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$3,966
|Maintenance
|$309
|$1,481
|$631
|$1,111
|$1,022
|$4,554
|Repairs
|$511
|$743
|$866
|$1,011
|$1,179
|$4,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,121
|$901
|$668
|$417
|$151
|$3,257
|Depreciation
|$4,177
|$2,000
|$1,762
|$1,561
|$1,401
|$10,900
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,375
|$7,356
|$6,224
|$6,465
|$6,187
|$35,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$419
|$2,008
|$856
|$1,506
|$1,386
|$6,174
|Repairs
|$692
|$1,007
|$1,175
|$1,371
|$1,599
|$5,843
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,535
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,767
|Financing
|$1,520
|$1,221
|$905
|$565
|$204
|$4,416
|Depreciation
|$5,663
|$2,711
|$2,389
|$2,116
|$1,899
|$14,778
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,710
|$9,973
|$8,439
|$8,765
|$8,388
|$48,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,605
|Maintenance
|$437
|$2,093
|$892
|$1,570
|$1,445
|$6,437
|Repairs
|$722
|$1,050
|$1,225
|$1,429
|$1,667
|$6,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,842
|Financing
|$1,585
|$1,273
|$944
|$589
|$213
|$4,604
|Depreciation
|$5,904
|$2,827
|$2,490
|$2,206
|$1,980
|$15,407
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,251
|$10,397
|$8,798
|$9,138
|$8,745
|$50,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,155
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$425
|$2,036
|$868
|$1,527
|$1,406
|$6,262
|Repairs
|$702
|$1,021
|$1,191
|$1,390
|$1,622
|$5,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,542
|$1,238
|$918
|$573
|$207
|$4,479
|Depreciation
|$5,743
|$2,750
|$2,422
|$2,146
|$1,926
|$14,988
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,890
|$10,114
|$8,559
|$8,889
|$8,507
|$48,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV L Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$327
|$1,566
|$668
|$1,175
|$1,081
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$540
|$785
|$916
|$1,069
|$1,247
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,186
|$953
|$706
|$441
|$160
|$3,445
|Depreciation
|$4,418
|$2,115
|$1,863
|$1,651
|$1,482
|$11,529
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,915
|$7,780
|$6,584
|$6,838
|$6,544
|$37,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,109
|Maintenance
|$398
|$1,908
|$813
|$1,431
|$1,317
|$5,868
|Repairs
|$658
|$957
|$1,116
|$1,302
|$1,520
|$5,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,679
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,160
|$860
|$537
|$194
|$4,197
|Depreciation
|$5,381
|$2,577
|$2,270
|$2,011
|$1,805
|$14,045
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,079
|$9,478
|$8,020
|$8,329
|$7,972
|$45,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$297
|$1,424
|$607
|$1,068
|$983
|$4,379
|Repairs
|$491
|$714
|$833
|$972
|$1,134
|$4,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,253
|Financing
|$1,078
|$866
|$642
|$401
|$145
|$3,132
|Depreciation
|$4,016
|$1,923
|$1,694
|$1,501
|$1,347
|$10,481
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,014
|$7,073
|$5,985
|$6,216
|$5,949
|$34,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$4,271
|Maintenance
|$333
|$1,595
|$680
|$1,196
|$1,101
|$4,904
|Repairs
|$550
|$800
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,270
|$4,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,207
|$970
|$719
|$449
|$162
|$3,508
|Depreciation
|$4,498
|$2,154
|$1,897
|$1,681
|$1,509
|$11,739
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,096
|$7,922
|$6,703
|$6,962
|$6,663
|$38,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,737
|$741
|$1,303
|$1,199
|$5,342
|Repairs
|$599
|$871
|$1,016
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,056
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,329
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,057
|$783
|$489
|$177
|$3,821
|Depreciation
|$4,900
|$2,346
|$2,067
|$1,831
|$1,643
|$12,787
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,997
|$8,629
|$7,302
|$7,584
|$7,258
|$41,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,766
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,780
|$759
|$1,335
|$1,229
|$5,474
|Repairs
|$614
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,215
|$1,418
|$5,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,348
|$1,083
|$803
|$501
|$181
|$3,915
|Depreciation
|$5,020
|$2,404
|$2,118
|$1,876
|$1,684
|$13,101
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,268
|$8,841
|$7,481
|$7,770
|$7,436
|$42,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$356
|$1,709
|$728
|$1,282
|$1,180
|$5,255
|Repairs
|$589
|$857
|$1,000
|$1,166
|$1,361
|$4,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,039
|$770
|$481
|$174
|$3,758
|Depreciation
|$4,819
|$2,308
|$2,033
|$1,801
|$1,616
|$12,577
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,817
|$8,488
|$7,182
|$7,459
|$7,139
|$41,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$312
|$1,495
|$637
|$1,121
|$1,032
|$4,598
|Repairs
|$516
|$750
|$875
|$1,021
|$1,191
|$4,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,132
|$909
|$674
|$421
|$152
|$3,289
|Depreciation
|$4,217
|$2,019
|$1,779
|$1,576
|$1,414
|$11,005
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,465
|$7,427
|$6,284
|$6,527
|$6,246
|$35,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$5,300
|Maintenance
|$413
|$1,979
|$844
|$1,485
|$1,366
|$6,087
|Repairs
|$682
|$992
|$1,158
|$1,351
|$1,576
|$5,760
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,742
|Financing
|$1,498
|$1,204
|$892
|$557
|$202
|$4,353
|Depreciation
|$5,582
|$2,673
|$2,355
|$2,086
|$1,872
|$14,569
|Fuel
|$1,842
|$1,897
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,072
|$9,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,529
|$9,831
|$8,319
|$8,640
|$8,269
|$47,589
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
