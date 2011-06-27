Used 2011 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews

John Godo , 05/28/2016 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)

This car is lovely, great performance and sound. Warranty us unbeatable!! Although no major issues at all when even there is anything minor such as a small blemish on the leather dash, jaguar replaces the whole dash at no charge. This car turns heads and is a bargain on the used market! Highly recommend! Sorry this is a base XK which has plenty of power, the drop down would not let me select the correct model and year which purchased which was 2014. A