  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2011 Jaguar XK
  5. Used 2011 Jaguar XK Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Jaguar XK Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 XK
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XKS for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,135 - $24,568
Used XK for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car value!

John Godo, 05/28/2016
2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is lovely, great performance and sound. Warranty us unbeatable!! Although no major issues at all when even there is anything minor such as a small blemish on the leather dash, jaguar replaces the whole dash at no charge. This car turns heads and is a bargain on the used market! Highly recommend! Sorry this is a base XK which has plenty of power, the drop down would not let me select the correct model and year which purchased which was 2014. A

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XKS for sale

Related Used 2011 Jaguar XK Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles