Used 2006 Jaguar XK-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
5 reviews
Best Used Luxury Convertible for the Money

Dale, 03/05/2018
XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I've had a few sports cars, and bought a used XK8 with 55K miles just for fun weekend drives. This particular engine (4.2 L V-8 in the 2003 and later XK8s) has turned out to be a reliable and strong and if buying used, you get a lot of bang for the buck. Mine averages over 27 mpg on trips. Cruising at 70 feels like 50, and it's hard not to go faster. The aerodynamics allow a conversation in the cabin at freeway speeds. When the top is up, the inner liner keeps road noise down, and it feels like a coupe. The stereo even sounds great. I don't drive fast, so I can't really comment on handling. I've had quite a few different fun cars, but for the money this is the best driving experience and quality I've found, and I will probably keep this car around for a long time. This car's a real beauty! UPDATE: A friend of mine who owns a Fuel Distribution company suggested I try Premium-ethanol-free gas. The results were amazing. I drove to Seattle and Back (400 miles) MPG was 29.1. This is on a 300 horse V8 from 2006. Have driven this vehicle about 4,000 miles over the past year and it's great fun! Another Update: I still love this car. I let my 87 y/o dad drive it because the last Jaguar he drove was his 1953 XK120 (which he still has). He couldn't believe how well it handled. I'm considering getting a later model XK to add to the collection because I'm hooked on these things.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Get What You Pay For!

Lana DeSimone, 08/26/2005
Solid, Hearty and luxurious! I love this Jaguar. Convertible gives plenty of space, loads of leg room with plenty of trunk space and POWER behind the wheel!

A lot of Jag for the money

Jim, 04/24/2018
XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Owners always say "I could drive this car forever". Few other 12 year old cars elicit as many compliments and admiring looks. And, of course, it's a Jag.

love it

yuo ming, 07/22/2005
this is probably the best car EVER... it is the nicest looking car, it is fun to shore off and drive, my friends love it and want me to drive when ever we carpool.... if you are not sure about getting one i suggest getting one because they are awesome.

FUN CAT

DOBOSJ, 04/30/2005
Very quiet, fast and smooth as a cat feel and performance.

