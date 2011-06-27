Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

awesome gary Findlay , 09/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had 25 cars in the past 25 years and this is the best all around I have ever driven. Report Abuse

best in show! Michelle A. Calo , 11/05/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love my car it's a little hard to get in and out of because of the low roof Report Abuse

Jaguar XK8 - exciting sports car Bob Rassa , 01/02/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is extremely good-looking, sleek and handsome, handles like a dream, outstanding performanc Report Abuse

? BrianLee , 03/18/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car. All the things one hears about Jaguars aren't true. I've never had a problem with it. Report Abuse