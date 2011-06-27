  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 XK-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,265 - $10,559
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

awesome

gary Findlay, 09/03/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had 25 cars in the past 25 years and this is the best all around I have ever driven.

Report Abuse

best in show!

Michelle A. Calo, 11/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my car it's a little hard to get in and out of because of the low roof

Report Abuse

Jaguar XK8 - exciting sports car

Bob Rassa, 01/02/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is extremely good-looking, sleek and handsome, handles like a dream, outstanding performanc

Report Abuse

?

BrianLee, 03/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car. All the things one hears about Jaguars aren't true. I've never had a problem with it.

Report Abuse

Eye candy

docdave, 05/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Top notch car,,,great handling

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2004 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles