Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Finally Found The Perfect Car (for me anyway...)

mplstim, 01/13/2012
35 of 35 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 XK8 in December 2011 with just 47,000 miles on it. I've never owned a Jaguar but after an exhaustive search for a luxurious coupe and being open to just about anything, I could not find anything out there in a reasonable price range until I started researching the 1997-2006 Jaguar XK series. It took a while to find the right one, but I finally found a black on black coupe for sale in Philadelphia. I drove it 1500 miles over a weekend back to Minnesota and absolutely love everything about it. Power, handling, comfort, luxury and the most unique and beautiful styling I've ever seen. Get one!! You won't be disappointed

Awesome car!!!

Mary Watson, 11/25/2002
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car was just really nice when I bought it little did I know it was goingt to be amazing to drive I recommend this car to anyone who is thinking about buying it you will love it I know you will. Have Fun!!

Shoulda gone for the R

yogistein, 07/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love driving this car, and I wish it had more amenities, like the BMW 7 series. If you can, go for the XKR: while the XK8 is great, the extra--wheels and the nav system--make it all the more worthwhile.

