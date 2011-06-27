Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

mplstim , 01/13/2012

I bought my 2002 XK8 in December 2011 with just 47,000 miles on it. I've never owned a Jaguar but after an exhaustive search for a luxurious coupe and being open to just about anything, I could not find anything out there in a reasonable price range until I started researching the 1997-2006 Jaguar XK series. It took a while to find the right one, but I finally found a black on black coupe for sale in Philadelphia. I drove it 1500 miles over a weekend back to Minnesota and absolutely love everything about it. Power, handling, comfort, luxury and the most unique and beautiful styling I've ever seen. Get one!! You won't be disappointed