Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car has been extremely reliable for me over the years. Gas mileage runs just under 20mpg for me, and it constantly turns heads, even today. A real winner. The coupe is extremely rare and provides a better overall styling exercise, structual integrity, heat and cool abilitiy.

paperman1 , 08/20/2013

The feeling you get driving this car is unsurpassed by any other vehicle I have owned. It is now a 15 year old car but it still turns heads. I picked mine up from the original owner for less than 25% of the sticker price. Problems associated with this car can be remedied for a small price if you can do some of the work yourself. example: cam chain tensioners can be replaced with common hand tools for less than $250. With care and maintenance this car can last for many years to come and is a blast to drive