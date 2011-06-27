Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
A proven winner
This car has been extremely reliable for me over the years. Gas mileage runs just under 20mpg for me, and it constantly turns heads, even today. A real winner. The coupe is extremely rare and provides a better overall styling exercise, structual integrity, heat and cool abilitiy.
Makes Seniors Look Good!
Great car for old men who enjoy the sport car feel with the luxury ride.....
98 XK8 Coupe
Other than a few problems with the tilt wheel motor the car ahas been virtually perfect.
Great Car
The feeling you get driving this car is unsurpassed by any other vehicle I have owned. It is now a 15 year old car but it still turns heads. I picked mine up from the original owner for less than 25% of the sticker price. Problems associated with this car can be remedied for a small price if you can do some of the work yourself. example: cam chain tensioners can be replaced with common hand tools for less than $250. With care and maintenance this car can last for many years to come and is a blast to drive
