  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 XK-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,863 - $8,514
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A proven winner

Reglio, 09/08/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car has been extremely reliable for me over the years. Gas mileage runs just under 20mpg for me, and it constantly turns heads, even today. A real winner. The coupe is extremely rare and provides a better overall styling exercise, structual integrity, heat and cool abilitiy.

Report Abuse

Makes Seniors Look Good!

Thomas McCullough, 03/27/2016
XK8 2dr Coupe
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

Great car for old men who enjoy the sport car feel with the luxury ride.....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

98 XK8 Coupe

brobin111, 04/15/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Other than a few problems with the tilt wheel motor the car ahas been virtually perfect.

Report Abuse

Great Car

paperman1, 08/20/2013
13 of 37 people found this review helpful

The feeling you get driving this car is unsurpassed by any other vehicle I have owned. It is now a 15 year old car but it still turns heads. I picked mine up from the original owner for less than 25% of the sticker price. Problems associated with this car can be remedied for a small price if you can do some of the work yourself. example: cam chain tensioners can be replaced with common hand tools for less than $250. With care and maintenance this car can last for many years to come and is a blast to drive

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles