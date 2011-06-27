Used 1998 Jaguar XJR Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome ride
I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.
XJR
Great performance, good handling (dry conditions). More stylish than german competitors - especially interior.
XJR Terrific...
Immense power; black color turns heads (when clean); superb on highway
FIRST JAGUAR
wow what a car smooth fast handles like a dream. hope to have this car forever.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
It's just a very well built, extremely fast and beautiful car, inside and out. It gets a lot of attention, people love this car. I am asked weekly if I would consider selling, the answer is no. The car will blow the doors of my Porsche! The XJR is still relatively affordable so I'd buy now before they get expensive, and trust me, they will.
