Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
Sa, 12/15/2017
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased my dreamI bought car the end of August. The check fuel cap light came on about 3 times before I reported it. Maintenance assured me that I was the culprit. Then the check engine light came on in November. Took to shop Dec 7, replaced gas cap. Since then, it comes on about everyday. The information screen went black yesterday. Scheduled back to shop Jan 3, 2018. Wish I could get my $90,000 back and by another luxury full size sedan. I love the design and comfort but electronics spoils my experience. Great fuel economy for luxury car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
