Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Consumer Reviews
Fast ,Luxurious and Beautiful
I have owned my 2014 XJR LWB for a year and I love it ! Jags have always built the most beautiful sedans and the new XJR makes its German competition look like the tanks (with go faster wheels) they really are . The power and handling of this luxury sedan has to be experienced to be believed . It easily compares to top performing sports cars but with the discomfort . Drive one you'll see !
Over all this vehicle is great. Siiting in luxury
My 2014 XJR long wheel base, is an amazing car. places the driver and occupants in comfort and performance. First taking the car for a ride I decided to floor it. This vehicle came to life like a true perormance car. Glued me to the back of the seat and roared like a lion. The interior is absolutly beautiful and fits around me like a glove. I have owned several luxury vehicles and I love this one the best...Great purchase with a great price.
