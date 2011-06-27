  1. Home
Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Consumer Reviews

Fast ,Luxurious and Beautiful

xjr, 02/06/2015
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2014 XJR LWB for a year and I love it ! Jags have always built the most beautiful sedans and the new XJR makes its German competition look like the tanks (with go faster wheels) they really are . The power and handling of this luxury sedan has to be experienced to be believed . It easily compares to top performing sports cars but with the discomfort . Drive one you'll see !

Over all this vehicle is great. Siiting in luxury

Melvin Gadson, 07/24/2019
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2014 XJR long wheel base, is an amazing car. places the driver and occupants in comfort and performance. First taking the car for a ride I decided to floor it. This vehicle came to life like a true perormance car. Glued me to the back of the seat and roared like a lion. The interior is absolutly beautiful and fits around me like a glove. I have owned several luxury vehicles and I love this one the best...Great purchase with a great price.

