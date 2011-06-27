Used 2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB Consumer Reviews

xjr , 02/06/2015 XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2014 XJR LWB for a year and I love it ! Jags have always built the most beautiful sedans and the new XJR makes its German competition look like the tanks (with go faster wheels) they really are . The power and handling of this luxury sedan has to be experienced to be believed . It easily compares to top performing sports cars but with the discomfort . Drive one you'll see !