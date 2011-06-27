Used 2009 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've EVER owned!
When driving this car, you literally feel like you're gliding down the highway. Soooo smooth. And, it also has a lot of oomph, if you ever need to pass anybody. Beautiful styling. I am NOT a fan of the redesigned Jaguar XJ in 2011. The 2009 XJ8 was the last great classical design. Also, the L series is the best model, best gas mileage. Beautiful vehicle. Elite.
Outstanding car!
This vehicle offers all the attributes of a high end plush long wheelbase sedan with british refinement at its finest. All XJ models follow that tradition for being the flagship of Jaguar brand for today and yesterday models. No stones have been left unturned exposing even the smallest details.
Love the older Jaguars
Fantastic power of black tiger
Since I have had sedan cars, I've never touched something fantastic like this. XJ is the only one that can reach my desire. This black wild animal consists of powerful engine, conservative exterior design (I personally like) and unbelievable performance. In conclusion,XJ will never disappoint you.
