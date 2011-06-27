Used 2009 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've EVER owned! Jaguar Expert , 02/17/2017 XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful When driving this car, you literally feel like you're gliding down the highway. Soooo smooth. And, it also has a lot of oomph, if you ever need to pass anybody. Beautiful styling. I am NOT a fan of the redesigned Jaguar XJ in 2011. The 2009 XJ8 was the last great classical design. Also, the L series is the best model, best gas mileage. Beautiful vehicle. Elite. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Outstanding car! Terry Leger , 04/17/2017 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle offers all the attributes of a high end plush long wheelbase sedan with british refinement at its finest. All XJ models follow that tradition for being the flagship of Jaguar brand for today and yesterday models. No stones have been left unturned exposing even the smallest details.

Love the older Jaguars John Donahue , 03/19/2016 XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful