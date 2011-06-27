Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews
A fantastic car that could be even better
This is a wonderful vehicle, that has excellent luxury and comfort and great performance. It probably needs more power, as standard luxury cars are getting into the horsepower and 0-60 range of this car. I understand that Jaguar can get 550 bhp out of this engine - what's stopping them. An R version of this car should go 0-60 in 4.5 sec or less. Other than these issues (and the car is incredibly fast, it just could go faster), the car is fantastic.
Outstanding Sedan...I love it!
This automobile is luxurious in looks and the way it drives. I am pleased with its interior, as well. It is responsive on the road, and very easy to drive, and all comments received are very favorable. I am proud to drive this vehicle, and enjoy owning it immensely. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants to own a large, comfortable, prestigious automobile.
An Incredible Car
The Jaguar XJR was a gift to me from my father for my 16th birthday. It is my dream car of course next to the Rolls Royce. However the ride is amazing and the heads turn when this baby come down the street. If i could change one thing it would be a gadget in the cabin that released the hood orniment and a brushed aluminum instead of wood option.
Sponsored cars related to the XJ-Series
Related Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner