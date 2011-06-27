  1. Home
Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
A fantastic car that could be even better

John, 08/17/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful vehicle, that has excellent luxury and comfort and great performance. It probably needs more power, as standard luxury cars are getting into the horsepower and 0-60 range of this car. I understand that Jaguar can get 550 bhp out of this engine - what's stopping them. An R version of this car should go 0-60 in 4.5 sec or less. Other than these issues (and the car is incredibly fast, it just could go faster), the car is fantastic.

Outstanding Sedan...I love it!

Rosalie Lynn Friedma, 07/30/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This automobile is luxurious in looks and the way it drives. I am pleased with its interior, as well. It is responsive on the road, and very easy to drive, and all comments received are very favorable. I am proud to drive this vehicle, and enjoy owning it immensely. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants to own a large, comfortable, prestigious automobile.

An Incredible Car

My First Car, 07/14/2005
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

The Jaguar XJR was a gift to me from my father for my 16th birthday. It is my dream car of course next to the Rolls Royce. However the ride is amazing and the heads turn when this baby come down the street. If i could change one thing it would be a gadget in the cabin that released the hood orniment and a brushed aluminum instead of wood option.

Research Similar Vehicles