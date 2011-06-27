Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

A fantastic car that could be even better John , 08/17/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful vehicle, that has excellent luxury and comfort and great performance. It probably needs more power, as standard luxury cars are getting into the horsepower and 0-60 range of this car. I understand that Jaguar can get 550 bhp out of this engine - what's stopping them. An R version of this car should go 0-60 in 4.5 sec or less. Other than these issues (and the car is incredibly fast, it just could go faster), the car is fantastic. Report Abuse

Outstanding Sedan...I love it! Rosalie Lynn Friedma , 07/30/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This automobile is luxurious in looks and the way it drives. I am pleased with its interior, as well. It is responsive on the road, and very easy to drive, and all comments received are very favorable. I am proud to drive this vehicle, and enjoy owning it immensely. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants to own a large, comfortable, prestigious automobile.