Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
33 reviews
List Price Estimate
$3,113 - $6,339
Best of the breed

soccercoach99, 06/06/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Jaguar got it right with this car, I have seven, including sports cars like Honda S2000 and Porsche Boxster, and American muscle car classic Impala SS -- the Jag does it all, quietly, composed, and quick. Can't imagine a more responsive and comfortable vehicle.

top notch

oyahc, 06/04/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have owned this one for 3 years; it is awesome! I also have an XKR and an XKE. The power is incredible; it exudes luxury, and the maintenance has been minimal.

It's the experience

jshrrh, 05/24/2013
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Found my low-miles little old man owned black-on-black beauty. Drives like a dream, powerful, luxurious interior and a classic shape that makes a subtle statement that doesn't have to compete with the new swoosh shaped mobiles. The luxury for value of this slightly older car is amazing. Better still is the technology and appointments found in this car. Folks are astounded when I tell them that my 300 ponies in this extravagant car gain me 28+mpg on the highway... No need for an Optima. Jag can, and do it like no other. I compared Mercedes S500 (2005) when shopping and while I admire that car, its low fuel economy, complexity and lack of comparable character swing towards the Jag.

Jaguar - A Class by Itself

Carl A. Carreca, 10/27/2005
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Jaguar has done it again. This car is by far the most elegant and at the same time sporty in the luxury car field. No other manufacturer offers a muscle luxury sedan with superb styling like Jaguar. I bought this car with Jaguar Racing Green exterior. It is really unique and the number of compliments I get on this car is amazing. It performs well at all speeds and handles like a dream even at well above the speed limit. It feels like a much smaller sports car as far as roadability is concerned but rides like a much larger car which it really is. So far only oil changes and tire rotations.

Spectacular auto

J Hensing, 03/22/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Finest car I've owned. Drives with great accuracy despite its size. Power is remarkable with smooth acceleration/shifts. Rides beautifully and yet corners surefootedly. Interior is truly luxurious including the sound system and the back seat AV DVD system.

