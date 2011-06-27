Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best of the breed soccercoach99 , 06/06/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Jaguar got it right with this car, I have seven, including sports cars like Honda S2000 and Porsche Boxster, and American muscle car classic Impala SS -- the Jag does it all, quietly, composed, and quick. Can't imagine a more responsive and comfortable vehicle. Report Abuse

top notch oyahc , 06/04/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned this one for 3 years; it is awesome! I also have an XKR and an XKE. The power is incredible; it exudes luxury, and the maintenance has been minimal.

It's the experience jshrrh , 05/24/2013 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Found my low-miles little old man owned black-on-black beauty. Drives like a dream, powerful, luxurious interior and a classic shape that makes a subtle statement that doesn't have to compete with the new swoosh shaped mobiles. The luxury for value of this slightly older car is amazing. Better still is the technology and appointments found in this car. Folks are astounded when I tell them that my 300 ponies in this extravagant car gain me 28+mpg on the highway... No need for an Optima. Jag can, and do it like no other. I compared Mercedes S500 (2005) when shopping and while I admire that car, its low fuel economy, complexity and lack of comparable character swing towards the Jag.

Jaguar - A Class by Itself Carl A. Carreca , 10/27/2005 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Jaguar has done it again. This car is by far the most elegant and at the same time sporty in the luxury car field. No other manufacturer offers a muscle luxury sedan with superb styling like Jaguar. I bought this car with Jaguar Racing Green exterior. It is really unique and the number of compliments I get on this car is amazing. It performs well at all speeds and handles like a dream even at well above the speed limit. It feels like a much smaller sports car as far as roadability is concerned but rides like a much larger car which it really is. So far only oil changes and tire rotations.