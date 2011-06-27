Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best of the breed
Jaguar got it right with this car, I have seven, including sports cars like Honda S2000 and Porsche Boxster, and American muscle car classic Impala SS -- the Jag does it all, quietly, composed, and quick. Can't imagine a more responsive and comfortable vehicle.
top notch
I have owned this one for 3 years; it is awesome! I also have an XKR and an XKE. The power is incredible; it exudes luxury, and the maintenance has been minimal.
It's the experience
Found my low-miles little old man owned black-on-black beauty. Drives like a dream, powerful, luxurious interior and a classic shape that makes a subtle statement that doesn't have to compete with the new swoosh shaped mobiles. The luxury for value of this slightly older car is amazing. Better still is the technology and appointments found in this car. Folks are astounded when I tell them that my 300 ponies in this extravagant car gain me 28+mpg on the highway... No need for an Optima. Jag can, and do it like no other. I compared Mercedes S500 (2005) when shopping and while I admire that car, its low fuel economy, complexity and lack of comparable character swing towards the Jag.
Jaguar - A Class by Itself
Jaguar has done it again. This car is by far the most elegant and at the same time sporty in the luxury car field. No other manufacturer offers a muscle luxury sedan with superb styling like Jaguar. I bought this car with Jaguar Racing Green exterior. It is really unique and the number of compliments I get on this car is amazing. It performs well at all speeds and handles like a dream even at well above the speed limit. It feels like a much smaller sports car as far as roadability is concerned but rides like a much larger car which it really is. So far only oil changes and tire rotations.
Spectacular auto
Finest car I've owned. Drives with great accuracy despite its size. Power is remarkable with smooth acceleration/shifts. Rides beautifully and yet corners surefootedly. Interior is truly luxurious including the sound system and the back seat AV DVD system.
Sponsored cars related to the XJ-Series
Related Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner