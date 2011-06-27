Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Timing Chain Blown Lost , 04/04/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Timing chain gone at 105,000 miles. Cost to replace engine quoted at $25,000. New car instead. Report Abuse

Bad transmission rbinlex , 04/21/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased from original owner, low mileage. Beautiful car, best ride ever IF you can keep it out of the shop. Never could get the heater to work properly, froze every winter. Difficult time finding a "good" jaguar mechanic that could troubleshoot. It seemed to always be something. Every time it went to the shop it was $600-$1000. The final straw was when the transmission went out at 79K. Resale value was so low I chose to not fix the car. What a shame. I'll never buy another one.

Sassyjag! Linda Saddler , 02/18/2016 XJ8 4dr Sedan 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I love driving this car. However, it is very important to read the books that come with the vehicle so you will know what to do if you have problems. Some things you and repair yourself. Unlike other vehicles, the parts under the hood are fairly visible making it easier to work with should you need a repair. I love it. Great for a retired person who drives around town at his/her leisure. I would not recommend it for someone who has to commute everyday. I will burn a lot of gas and you will have to add oil every 2 to 3 weeks. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Vanden Plas hipir , 04/29/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very comfortable, quiet car. Not a head turner but if you are beyond that in your life, this could be the car for you