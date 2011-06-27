Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

David209 , 07/25/2003

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is an awesome looking car and has a superior ride. The air conditioner blower motor went out and Jaguar is the only place I could find to have it replaced. It cost a whopping $1600.00 to repair. Other than that I love the car. Hve you ever got away from the Jag service department for under $1000.00? I haven't!