Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

My Second Jag

David209, 07/25/2003
This is an awesome looking car and has a superior ride. The air conditioner blower motor went out and Jaguar is the only place I could find to have it replaced. It cost a whopping $1600.00 to repair. Other than that I love the car. Hve you ever got away from the Jag service department for under $1000.00? I haven't!

Excellent

Mystic_pimp, 03/27/2003
This Car has a smooth Drive train, with the Rear-wheel-Drive. The 210 horsepower give this car an awesome acceleration. If your looking for a fun car for spring or summer this is it.

