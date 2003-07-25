Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts

1995 Jaguar XJS 2+2 1-Owner vehicle with ONLY 54,000 miles is offered by Done Deal Motors Inc. This vehicle has been purchased from the original owner and has been garage kept since day one, well maintained and well taken care of fun to drive and runs great. One of the nicest ones you will find, please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle. This Jaguar includes: COMPACT DISC PLAYER CD Player CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER SEATS LEATHER SEATS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jaguar XJS . Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Jaguar XJS makes it one of the nicest you'll find.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJNX2749SC195072

Stock: 95072

Certified Pre-Owned: No

