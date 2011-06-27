Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
My Second Jag
This is an awesome looking car and has a superior ride. The air conditioner blower motor went out and Jaguar is the only place I could find to have it replaced. It cost a whopping $1600.00 to repair. Other than that I love the car. Hve you ever got away from the Jag service department for under $1000.00? I haven't!
Love it... caution for electronic pbms
I love it, like my wife! However, both give me problems at times. As is known, this Series 40 is better than the previous Series III (which is better looking) but still has issues, especially later in life. Mine have included flaky security system and locks, which act up in wet weather. Particularly troubling is failure of right turn signals, which required replacement of the computer $500 used, plus labor) and not the other side isn't working.The soft leather wears in the front seats, particularly at the edge where the seat belt rubs the seat. Acceleration and handling can't be beat in a car anything like this size. It's still a good value to spend some money maintaining this classic.
'93 XJS Convertible 5 speed
This is the most fun I've had since high school. I love the 5 speed, the lines are beautiful, no mechanical problems. My third Jag.
Excellent
This Car has a smooth Drive train, with the Rear-wheel-Drive. The 210 horsepower give this car an awesome acceleration. If your looking for a fun car for spring or summer this is it.
Mr greene
having owned jag's before , i am amazed by its reliability. although parts are very expensive they are seldom replaced. no horrors like $1000 inboard brake jobs. one major problem--the heater/a/c blowers. they almost always go and dealer parts and labor run $2500--jag has provided no help with this. if you can get by the a/c [max always works]--- this is one of the first good ford influeced years. a reliable jag- very disconcerting!
