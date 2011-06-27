Used 2015 Jaguar XF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XF Sedan
XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,994*
Total Cash Price
$19,658
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,923*
Total Cash Price
$26,404
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,798*
Total Cash Price
$19,273
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,315*
Total Cash Price
$27,175
XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,521*
Total Cash Price
$26,597
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,190*
Total Cash Price
$20,044
Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,707*
Total Cash Price
$27,946
Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,798*
Total Cash Price
$19,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$2,281
|$781
|$4,320
|$3,174
|$11,798
|Repairs
|$2,896
|$3,097
|$3,337
|$3,597
|$3,872
|$16,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,058
|$850
|$629
|$394
|$143
|$3,073
|Depreciation
|$4,860
|$2,365
|$2,082
|$1,845
|$1,655
|$12,808
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,005
|$11,598
|$9,925
|$13,342
|$12,125
|$60,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$7,288
|Maintenance
|$1,669
|$3,063
|$1,049
|$5,802
|$4,263
|$15,847
|Repairs
|$3,889
|$4,159
|$4,483
|$4,831
|$5,201
|$22,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,663
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,141
|$845
|$529
|$192
|$4,128
|Depreciation
|$6,528
|$3,177
|$2,796
|$2,478
|$2,224
|$17,203
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,810
|$15,578
|$13,330
|$17,920
|$16,285
|$81,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,218
|$2,236
|$766
|$4,235
|$3,112
|$11,567
|Repairs
|$2,839
|$3,036
|$3,272
|$3,526
|$3,796
|$16,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,214
|Financing
|$1,037
|$833
|$617
|$386
|$140
|$3,013
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$2,319
|$2,041
|$1,809
|$1,623
|$12,557
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,730
|$11,371
|$9,730
|$13,080
|$11,887
|$59,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$7,501
|Maintenance
|$1,717
|$3,153
|$1,080
|$5,971
|$4,388
|$16,309
|Repairs
|$4,003
|$4,281
|$4,614
|$4,972
|$5,352
|$23,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,712
|Financing
|$1,462
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$197
|$4,248
|Depreciation
|$6,719
|$3,270
|$2,878
|$2,551
|$2,288
|$17,705
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,359
|$16,033
|$13,719
|$18,443
|$16,761
|$84,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$7,342
|Maintenance
|$1,681
|$3,086
|$1,057
|$5,844
|$4,295
|$15,962
|Repairs
|$3,918
|$4,190
|$4,515
|$4,866
|$5,238
|$22,727
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,150
|$851
|$533
|$193
|$4,158
|Depreciation
|$6,576
|$3,200
|$2,817
|$2,496
|$2,240
|$17,329
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,947
|$15,692
|$13,427
|$18,050
|$16,404
|$82,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,267
|$2,325
|$797
|$4,404
|$3,236
|$12,030
|Repairs
|$2,953
|$3,157
|$3,403
|$3,667
|$3,948
|$17,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,263
|Financing
|$1,078
|$866
|$642
|$401
|$146
|$3,134
|Depreciation
|$4,956
|$2,412
|$2,123
|$1,881
|$1,688
|$13,059
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,279
|$11,826
|$10,119
|$13,603
|$12,362
|$62,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,453
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,588
|$1,636
|$7,714
|Maintenance
|$1,766
|$3,242
|$1,111
|$6,141
|$4,512
|$16,772
|Repairs
|$4,117
|$4,402
|$4,744
|$5,113
|$5,504
|$23,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,760
|Financing
|$1,504
|$1,208
|$895
|$560
|$203
|$4,369
|Depreciation
|$6,909
|$3,363
|$2,959
|$2,623
|$2,353
|$18,208
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,909
|$16,488
|$14,109
|$18,966
|$17,236
|$86,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 XF Sedan Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,218
|$2,236
|$766
|$4,235
|$3,112
|$11,567
|Repairs
|$2,839
|$3,036
|$3,272
|$3,526
|$3,796
|$16,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,214
|Financing
|$1,037
|$833
|$617
|$386
|$140
|$3,013
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$2,319
|$2,041
|$1,809
|$1,623
|$12,557
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,730
|$11,371
|$9,730
|$13,080
|$11,887
|$59,798
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 XF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jaguar XF in Virginia is:not available
