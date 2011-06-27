Used 2014 Jaguar XF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XF XFR
XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,650*
Total Cash Price
$22,185
XF XFR-S
XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,419*
Total Cash Price
$21,556
XF Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,780*
Total Cash Price
$15,734
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,896*
Total Cash Price
$16,049
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,976*
Total Cash Price
$21,713
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,011*
Total Cash Price
$16,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF XFR XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,535
|$7,246
|Maintenance
|$3,136
|$1,055
|$5,877
|$574
|$4,355
|$14,997
|Repairs
|$4,003
|$4,281
|$4,614
|$4,972
|$5,352
|$23,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,193
|$960
|$709
|$446
|$161
|$3,469
|Depreciation
|$5,960
|$2,585
|$2,276
|$2,016
|$1,810
|$14,647
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,442
|$12,986
|$17,703
|$12,360
|$16,159
|$78,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF XFR-S XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,492
|$7,040
|Maintenance
|$3,047
|$1,025
|$5,710
|$558
|$4,232
|$14,571
|Repairs
|$3,889
|$4,159
|$4,483
|$4,831
|$5,201
|$22,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,186
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,411
|Financing
|$1,159
|$933
|$689
|$433
|$156
|$3,370
|Depreciation
|$5,791
|$2,511
|$2,211
|$1,959
|$1,759
|$14,232
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,891
|$12,618
|$17,200
|$12,009
|$15,700
|$76,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$5,139
|Maintenance
|$2,224
|$748
|$4,168
|$407
|$3,089
|$10,636
|Repairs
|$2,839
|$3,036
|$3,272
|$3,526
|$3,796
|$16,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,030
|Financing
|$846
|$681
|$503
|$316
|$114
|$2,460
|Depreciation
|$4,227
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,284
|$10,388
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,789
|$9,210
|$12,555
|$8,766
|$11,460
|$55,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,242
|Maintenance
|$2,268
|$763
|$4,251
|$415
|$3,151
|$10,849
|Repairs
|$2,896
|$3,097
|$3,337
|$3,597
|$3,872
|$16,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,051
|Financing
|$863
|$695
|$513
|$322
|$116
|$2,509
|Depreciation
|$4,312
|$1,870
|$1,646
|$1,459
|$1,310
|$10,596
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,065
|$9,394
|$12,806
|$8,941
|$11,689
|$56,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$1,503
|$7,092
|Maintenance
|$3,069
|$1,032
|$5,752
|$562
|$4,263
|$14,678
|Repairs
|$3,918
|$4,190
|$4,515
|$4,866
|$5,238
|$22,727
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,167
|$940
|$694
|$436
|$157
|$3,395
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,530
|$2,227
|$1,973
|$1,772
|$14,335
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,029
|$12,710
|$17,326
|$12,097
|$15,815
|$76,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 XF Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$2,313
|$778
|$4,335
|$423
|$3,213
|$11,061
|Repairs
|$2,953
|$3,157
|$3,403
|$3,667
|$3,948
|$17,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$901
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,071
|Financing
|$880
|$708
|$523
|$329
|$119
|$2,558
|Depreciation
|$4,396
|$1,906
|$1,679
|$1,487
|$1,335
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,341
|$9,578
|$13,057
|$9,117
|$11,918
|$58,011
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jaguar XF in Virginia is:not available
