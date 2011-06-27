  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2011 Jaguar XF
  5. Used 2011 Jaguar XF Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 XF
5(50%)4(16%)3(11%)2(18%)1(5%)
3.9
18 reviews
Write a review
See all XFS for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,548 - $12,430
Used XF for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My first but not my last Jag

georgemilliken, 09/19/2014
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I have had Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and Saab cars over the years owning multiple models in the Mercedes, BMW and Lexus car lines. I never thought I would buy a Jaguar. I had seen some new ads and the cars looked great, but I had heard such bad things about the reliability issues. I try to buy a late model used car because I think it makes good financial sense. I will buy new if I can't find a used car with all of the options I want. While looking at Mercedes I stumbled upon a 2011 XF. Decided to drive it and that was all I needed. Still under factory warranty and has three certified years after that. Love this car, love driving again.

Report Abuse

Jaguar expensive repairs!

Matt Yeates, 08/29/2017
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

At 76300 miles and 6 years into my Jaguar XF 2011 Supercharged, I am now having to replace my fuel injectors on cylinders 2, 4, 6 and 8. Completely unacceptable and more so for a dealer attempting to charge $3200. My first and last Jaguar. Fun as hell to drive...expensive as hell to fix!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Jaguar XF 2011

Greg, 11/18/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Parts are really hard to get from the after market. I own two BMW also the parts are easy to find. Other than that I really love this car. It handles great has all the power you could use in a real world environment. Well made a lot better than older versions. Eats brakes Quickly but that’s not a real problem if you can service your own car. In 37000 miles I’ve had three problems a plastic cooling tube that almost fried the engine. Wasn’t that costly to fix myself. A battery and alternator. Which I would say is nothing but basic things you will encounter with any vehicle.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Do not buy this car

DontBuyJag, 05/31/2019
Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Jaguar should be ashamed. I have only owned high end cars and this car has been a money pit. Car has 45,000 miles and has had to have the following replaced: alternator, water pump and neck; valve gasket; vacuum pump and has had a host of electronic issues. Always babied snd garage kept. Have had $6500 in repairs the last 2 years alone. My family has the same car and has similar problems with it. We will never buy another one which is a shame because the car is do pretty snd we love driving it. Don’t get me wrong. We have always paid $$$$$ for regular servicing but to have these very expensive needless repairs due to cheaply made parts at such low mileage is outrageous. Not to mention it taking two years of continual persistence to get any reasonable reply from the manufacture. Very poor customer service loyalty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2010 XF review

chriw1, 02/26/2011
21 of 32 people found this review helpful

This car is fun to drive and a beauty to look at. I waited 15k miles to give you an accruate review of the car. The engine has a nice growl to it and is quick off the mark

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XFS for sale

Related Used 2011 Jaguar XF Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles