Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$3,387
|$4,224
|Clean
|$1,653
|$3,074
|$3,835
|Average
|$1,319
|$2,448
|$3,056
|Rough
|$985
|$1,822
|$2,277
Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,091
|$4,280
|$5,451
|Clean
|$1,899
|$3,884
|$4,948
|Average
|$1,516
|$3,093
|$3,943
|Rough
|$1,132
|$2,302
|$2,938
Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute DX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$3,413
|$4,279
|Clean
|$1,627
|$3,097
|$3,885
|Average
|$1,299
|$2,466
|$3,095
|Rough
|$970
|$1,835
|$2,306
Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,686
|$3,423
|$4,352
|Clean
|$1,532
|$3,107
|$3,950
|Average
|$1,222
|$2,474
|$3,148
|Rough
|$913
|$1,841
|$2,345
Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute ES-V6 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,462
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,235
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,779
|$2,171
|Rough
|$788
|$1,324
|$1,617
Estimated values
2004 Mazda Tribute LX-V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$3,067
|$3,792
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,784
|$3,442
|Average
|$1,240
|$2,217
|$2,743
|Rough
|$926
|$1,649
|$2,044