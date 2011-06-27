  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Truck
  4. Used 2002 Mazda Truck
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Mazda Truck Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,465$2,456$2,995
Clean$1,320$2,212$2,696
Average$1,030$1,724$2,099
Rough$740$1,236$1,501
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus B4000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,287$3,630$4,362
Clean$2,061$3,270$3,927
Average$1,609$2,549$3,056
Rough$1,156$1,828$2,185
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,746$2,852$3,455
Clean$1,573$2,569$3,110
Average$1,228$2,002$2,421
Rough$883$1,436$1,731
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,452$3,773$4,492
Clean$2,209$3,398$4,044
Average$1,724$2,649$3,147
Rough$1,239$1,900$2,251
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,098$4,632$5,467
Clean$2,792$4,172$4,922
Average$2,179$3,252$3,831
Rough$1,566$2,332$2,739
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,816$2,940$3,552
Clean$1,636$2,648$3,197
Average$1,277$2,064$2,489
Rough$918$1,480$1,780
Sell my 2002 Mazda Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda Truck near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Mazda Truck on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,212 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Truck is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,212 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Mazda Truck, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Mazda Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,212 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Mazda Truck. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Mazda Truck and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Mazda Truck ranges from $740 to $2,995, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Mazda Truck is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.