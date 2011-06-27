Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 2WD SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,456
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,212
|$2,696
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,724
|$2,099
|Rough
|$740
|$1,236
|$1,501
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus B4000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,287
|$3,630
|$4,362
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,270
|$3,927
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,549
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,828
|$2,185
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,852
|$3,455
|Clean
|$1,573
|$2,569
|$3,110
|Average
|$1,228
|$2,002
|$2,421
|Rough
|$883
|$1,436
|$1,731
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Cab Plus B3000 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$3,773
|$4,492
|Clean
|$2,209
|$3,398
|$4,044
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,649
|$3,147
|Rough
|$1,239
|$1,900
|$2,251
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 4dr Cab Plus B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,098
|$4,632
|$5,467
|Clean
|$2,792
|$4,172
|$4,922
|Average
|$2,179
|$3,252
|$3,831
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,332
|$2,739
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport 2WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$2,940
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,648
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,064
|$2,489
|Rough
|$918
|$1,480
|$1,780