Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews
A SOLID RELIABLE CAT
I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question.
Jaguar X-Type 2003
The Jaguar X-Type 2.5L has the stance of champion race car but, unfortunately, its designers and engineers forgot about the power curve. Its power to weight is insufficient to move it quickly from a standing start even if you jump on the accelerator. If you want that kind of performance, don't buy this car. For me, that didn't matter, the car rides like a dream in all weather conditions, tracks straight and true and no amount of snow can stop it. The sound system is excellent. If you like cruising, this car will hum along at 100 mph. all day without a problem. Remember: The X-Type was bred for the autobahn not the drag strip. If that's what you're looking for, this is the car for you.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
I Paid $9000 for this car 5 Years ago and it's been the best investment I've ever made. I've owned BMW/Lexus/Cadillac and nothing has had the durability Like this car. Only thing I've had to change is Alternator and Water pump last year. Still Rides Like a Dream!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Cat
I've owned my Jag a little over a year now, its power and handling is impressive. This Jag is as beautiful inside as it is on the outside. The 3.0 handles my heavy foot. At first I did not like the AWD till driving through a heavy snow and I was then glad to have it. People who see it look then look again, and I can't help but smile and say "yes its a Jag".
Good Stuff!!
Great work car! Drive 60 miles daily in Michigan weather. All wheel drive is great with nice MPG
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X-Type
Related Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner