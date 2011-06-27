Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

A SOLID RELIABLE CAT str8cash , 10/17/2012 49 of 49 people found this review helpful I have owned this x-type for 3 years and I bought it with 125,000 miles on it. I am the 2nd owner.It now has 160,000+ miles and still runs & looks like new. Only things I have had to do is oil changes and a new coolant tank ($129.00 ebay). This car was very well maintained by the original owner and that is key. She had all maint records and only major repair was new rear struts. Other items were normal wear items, brake pads, oil changes,tune up, coolant flush, tires, battery,etc. I have owned several Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, Acura, Cadillac, Mercedes vehicles and this is my favorite. AWD is fantastic. Car is now 10 yrs old & still gets looks. I would recommend this car without question. Report Abuse

Jaguar X-Type 2003 Jaquar Owner , 07/24/2006 34 of 34 people found this review helpful The Jaguar X-Type 2.5L has the stance of champion race car but, unfortunately, its designers and engineers forgot about the power curve. Its power to weight is insufficient to move it quickly from a standing start even if you jump on the accelerator. If you want that kind of performance, don't buy this car. For me, that didn't matter, the car rides like a dream in all weather conditions, tracks straight and true and no amount of snow can stop it. The sound system is excellent. If you like cruising, this car will hum along at 100 mph. all day without a problem. Remember: The X-Type was bred for the autobahn not the drag strip. If that's what you're looking for, this is the car for you.

Best Car I've Ever Owned Tony , 02/07/2016 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I Paid $9000 for this car 5 Years ago and it's been the best investment I've ever made. I've owned BMW/Lexus/Cadillac and nothing has had the durability Like this car. Only thing I've had to change is Alternator and Water pump last year. Still Rides Like a Dream! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beautiful Cat Jagged edge , 12/29/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I've owned my Jag a little over a year now, its power and handling is impressive. This Jag is as beautiful inside as it is on the outside. The 3.0 handles my heavy foot. At first I did not like the AWD till driving through a heavy snow and I was then glad to have it. People who see it look then look again, and I can't help but smile and say "yes its a Jag".