Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

19 reviews
Better late than never!

Flipside28, 11/21/2015
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have always loved the S-Type. My lease ended on my Mercedes C 300 and since I don't drive to my office any longer I decided to buy something that I would really enjoy. I located a 2006 S Type with 47K on the odometer. I did my research and had the car checked out and I have been thrilled with my purchase. It's a nice size; great ride;comfortable and always turns heads. AC needed a boost but other than that its been great. I have it serviced at a Jaguar mechanic when I need oil changes and scheduled maintenance. If you find a good one they are great!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The perfect car for a professional person.

George D. Barry, 02/05/2016
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We bought this car after a 3 year return lease off the show room floor thinking it was a new car since the conditions was so good. My wife drove this car exclusively for 6 years. Exterior is excellent, interior is excellent, mechanicals are excellent. Serviced by Exclusive British European in Campbell, CA. Everything works. Depreciation of car thru a business has run out is reason for sale. Time to purchase another car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Muscle car in a Tuxedo

Oldengineer, 07/17/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My car is the VDP model with navigation. The car is very luxurious both inside and out, yet, handles and runs like a muscle car. On trips, the fuel economy this car gets, despite having 300 HP on tap, is excellent. On the interstate, the car is dead quiet, and, very comfortable on long trips. This is my third Jag, and, by far, the best one yet.

2006 S type VDP

Joseph - Hbg.,Pa, 05/29/2018
4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Purchased in Oct. 2005 - then it had a couple of issues 'others' were reporting - see below for more about this. This vehicle is a pleasure to drive. Comfortable; controls well laid out. Though minor - having the entertainment controls on the left makes sense since most of us hold the left hand on the wheel. The Radio volume is a bit low; the subwoofer - though I do NOT like booming sounds in my music - seems to not work much at all. The phone volume....even on its highest volume setting - it is difficult to hear the caller. May 2018 - still own this vehicle. No problems. 55,200 miles on odometer. Odd - a couple of problems many experienced: 1 - hot air from driver left side vent; 2 - rear sun screen - would not raise....these two issues began to function properly all by themselves. And - did not know about this feature: do not need to use the brakes whilst driving down hill - it maintains an speed app. 10 MPH. in 'D'. Wonder when the battery needs replacement? Still starts the vehicle strongly. The wiper, also original, clean the window cleanly and silently.

Performance
S-Type rules!

Salvatore Giunta, 07/02/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I saw the S-Type for the first time I fell in love with her. So I bought her simply because she looks marvelous and is a Jaguar. Then driving her I found that fantastic stylish was not all, power, ride and comfort are at the top. The best car in the world.

