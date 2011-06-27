2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

Head Turner Guaranteed!!! Roger Flores , 08/06/2019 P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning the car for 10k miles, it still drives like Day 01. She still gets all the attention. Gas mileage is great. In wet conditions it drives very well and feels safe with the snow/wet mode. Before you know it, it is moving much faster than the posted speed limit so the intelligent speed limiter is useful. I wouldn't trade her in for anything else. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3rd Jaguar F-Type with zero problems! Bill J. , 04/21/2020 SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 3rd Jaguar F-Type, 1st was a red 2015 R coupe, then a 2017 SVR coupe and now a 2020 SVR coupe! Wife and I drive all over the country, amazingly comfortable, fast, reliable and fun! Full glass roof is actually the first sunroof you can look out and see the sun from the driver and passenger seats. AWD in SVRs keeps it n the road as I drive it like it's stolen. Zero reliability issues! Report Abuse