2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 F-TYPE
5.0
3 reviews
Head Turner Guaranteed!!!

Roger Flores, 08/06/2019
P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
After owning the car for 10k miles, it still drives like Day 01. She still gets all the attention. Gas mileage is great. In wet conditions it drives very well and feels safe with the snow/wet mode. Before you know it, it is moving much faster than the posted speed limit so the intelligent speed limiter is useful. I wouldn't trade her in for anything else.

3rd Jaguar F-Type with zero problems!

Bill J., 04/21/2020
SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
3rd Jaguar F-Type, 1st was a red 2015 R coupe, then a 2017 SVR coupe and now a 2020 SVR coupe! Wife and I drive all over the country, amazingly comfortable, fast, reliable and fun! Full glass roof is actually the first sunroof you can look out and see the sun from the driver and passenger seats. AWD in SVRs keeps it n the road as I drive it like it's stolen. Zero reliability issues!

Driving my dream Car

BLUE bEAUTY, 06/03/2020
P340 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
It takes a while to get into the car because you can't help but stare are how beautiful it is. The lines of this car are stunning. The most fun part is driving it every day, and the sound of the engine is intoxicating.

