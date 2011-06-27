2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews
Head Turner Guaranteed!!!
After owning the car for 10k miles, it still drives like Day 01. She still gets all the attention. Gas mileage is great. In wet conditions it drives very well and feels safe with the snow/wet mode. Before you know it, it is moving much faster than the posted speed limit so the intelligent speed limiter is useful. I wouldn't trade her in for anything else.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
3rd Jaguar F-Type with zero problems!
3rd Jaguar F-Type, 1st was a red 2015 R coupe, then a 2017 SVR coupe and now a 2020 SVR coupe! Wife and I drive all over the country, amazingly comfortable, fast, reliable and fun! Full glass roof is actually the first sunroof you can look out and see the sun from the driver and passenger seats. AWD in SVRs keeps it n the road as I drive it like it's stolen. Zero reliability issues!
Driving my dream Car
It takes a while to get into the car because you can't help but stare are how beautiful it is. The lines of this car are stunning. The most fun part is driving it every day, and the sound of the engine is intoxicating.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-TYPE
Related 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe