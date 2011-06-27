  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-TYPE
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE
  5. Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 F-TYPE
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all F-TYPES for sale
List Price
$69,999
Used F-TYPE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

This is a great car

FTyperR, 01/12/2020
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar F-TYPE
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com
Write a review
See all F-TYPES for sale

Related Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles