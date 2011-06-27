Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

FTyperR , 01/12/2020 R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's.