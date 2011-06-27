Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque339 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
770 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3558 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Caldera Red
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
275/35R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
