2020 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews
Sporty Family Crossover
This car is underrated. It’s quick, handles great and has plenty of room for 2 kids and their stuff. Getting them in and out of car seats is also easy. Car isn’t to low or high but great level for loading and unloading. Super comfortable on the highway with minimal road noise and getting around 27 mpg. Love the steering wheel and stiffer suspension that make it feel like you’re driving a sports car. Touchscreen is huge and works well. Car is covered by an excellent warranty for peace of mind. Only gripes, they are minor, are heated/ventilated seats accessed only through touchscreen(there is a physical button to shortcut to this section though) and occasionally on startup the touchscreen responds a little slowly (restarting the vehicle, much like a cell phone restart seems to resolve it). Excellent crossover.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
F- Pace not your neighbors me too suv.
The Dealership in Indianapolis is first class. Tom Wood The F pace drives great with the sporty ride. Very happy with the purchase along with excellent warranty. The appleplay with the upgraded 850 watt radio is a must have. Its nice to drive down the street in a Jaguar suv and be noticed as driving something different in the luxury suv market. D.B.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
I found this dealership extremely easy to purchase a new vehicle from. My salesman, Chris Rykaczewski was the best salesman I’ve ever encountered. The dealership is very professional and upfront with you about costs and financing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-PACE
Related 2020 Jaguar F-PACE SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020