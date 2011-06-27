  1. Home
2020 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

Sporty Family Crossover

D H, 04/02/2020
25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is underrated. It’s quick, handles great and has plenty of room for 2 kids and their stuff. Getting them in and out of car seats is also easy. Car isn’t to low or high but great level for loading and unloading. Super comfortable on the highway with minimal road noise and getting around 27 mpg. Love the steering wheel and stiffer suspension that make it feel like you’re driving a sports car. Touchscreen is huge and works well. Car is covered by an excellent warranty for peace of mind. Only gripes, they are minor, are heated/ventilated seats accessed only through touchscreen(there is a physical button to shortcut to this section though) and occasionally on startup the touchscreen responds a little slowly (restarting the vehicle, much like a cell phone restart seems to resolve it). Excellent crossover.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
F- Pace not your neighbors me too suv.

David B., 04/13/2020
25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Dealership in Indianapolis is first class. Tom Wood The F pace drives great with the sporty ride. Very happy with the purchase along with excellent warranty. The appleplay with the upgraded 850 watt radio is a must have. Its nice to drive down the street in a Jaguar suv and be noticed as driving something different in the luxury suv market. D.B.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Car Buying Experience Ever

Stephen in Florida , 01/03/2020
25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 11 people found this review helpful

I found this dealership extremely easy to purchase a new vehicle from. My salesman, Chris Rykaczewski was the best salesman I’ve ever encountered. The dealership is very professional and upfront with you about costs and financing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
