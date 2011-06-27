2020 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

D H , 04/02/2020 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is underrated. It’s quick, handles great and has plenty of room for 2 kids and their stuff. Getting them in and out of car seats is also easy. Car isn’t to low or high but great level for loading and unloading. Super comfortable on the highway with minimal road noise and getting around 27 mpg. Love the steering wheel and stiffer suspension that make it feel like you’re driving a sports car. Touchscreen is huge and works well. Car is covered by an excellent warranty for peace of mind. Only gripes, they are minor, are heated/ventilated seats accessed only through touchscreen(there is a physical button to shortcut to this section though) and occasionally on startup the touchscreen responds a little slowly (restarting the vehicle, much like a cell phone restart seems to resolve it). Excellent crossover.