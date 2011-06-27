Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews
Still truckin'
I bought my Trooper new in April 03 and have loved the experience other than the transmission had to be replaced at least 3 times. Since they put a rebuilt tranny in each time the dealer said that you never know how the quality would be. Luckily I've had the warranty and will definitely get rid of the truck when it hits 120,000 miles although I would have preferred to keep it longer. I don't like the way it burns oil either.
Epitome of Pure SUV
It is hard to describe the ownership experience for me with this vehicle. I guess it can almost be described as happiness and sorrow combined. The vehicle itself is a high quality vehicle( which I will miss when gone) which rides on shocks and rear springs (nice). Plenty of power, big, unique, cool, and comfortable. Problem was with Isuzu disappearing in North America. Was assured by dealer they could continue to service when they dropped Isuzu franchise. My transmission was serviced and failed. Had to wait 18 days to get fixed at authorized Isuzu dealer. Second one failed again. Replaced again at no cost. Still love the vehicle, but Isuzu disappearing and other issues caused anguish.
Great SUV
I love my Trooper - I have driven it over 60,000 miles and it has never gone into the shop. We moved across the country 2 times - the Trooper provided for a comfortable ride, and handled mountains wonderfully. The Trooper was large enough to fit our 2 large bloodhounds comfortably - for 2 days of driving (never heard a peep out of them). I especially love how well I can see the road from my Trooper.
Death of the Isuzu
Has been very reliable over the years. Fuel economy could be better . After 110,000 began to burn a bit of oil. Best to check it at least every 300 miles. Towing capacity is OK. Limited to speeds 55 MPH or less otherwise transmission will heat up. Was under warranty when water pump went out. Replaced starter at 130,000 miles. Other than normal maintenance which includes belts and hoses vehicle is original. Unfortunately the Isuzu became salvage after an accident in January 2018. At the time of the accident the miles attained were 198,887. The insurance company totaled it out. There is a slight possibility that it is running the streets under a salvage title.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
horrible transmissions
Truck is great for function. Built tough and comfortable. I have owned 5 Troopers and cannot imagine another vehicle matching it's looks, comfort, functionality and cost. The only thing is that the tranny is waaaay too small and craps out. Rebuilds are junk and there is no real alternative to them. Those trannys are best left in France. Nothing but Giant paper weights.
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons