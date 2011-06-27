Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews
Cheap, but Quality
I bought my 1994 Trooper from a man who bought it off the showroom floor - one owner and babied. 150,000 miles, new tranny at 90k, regular maintenance, and all of the papers to prove it. I was aiming for a newer SUV, but for the price and after the test drive I had to have it. Not long after we took it to Death Valley, off road, and it performed pretty well. The LS is tough for a luxury oriented SUV. The freeway gas milage is also pretty good at around 20mpg. Where the Trooper fails is stop and go driving through LA, where it only gets around 8mpg - a far cry from its reported 14+mpg. The Trooper also struggles up hills, but with smart driving techniques it will make it.
1994 Isuzu Trooper
The body is tough, it withstands all weather. The exterior is plush and comfortable and durable. Reliability is good it can put alot of miles on and still maintain performance,with minor to major flaws in the system. The fuel econmony is great if your vehicle is in pretty good shape. It is fun to drive. The overall performance is good.
'94 Trooper Longterm
Have owned this vehicle for 12 years and have put over 200k miles on it. Liked driving it from day one and still do; lots of room, plenty of power, very comfy, great visibility. Especially good in winter; 4wd, heated seats, headlight washers, heated mirrors & rear window. Very easy on tires; over 70k a set. The transmission is weak and have rebuilt it twice (sourced from GM!). Have also replaced a starter, master cylinder, and power steering pump. The rest has all been maintenance items. Starting to get some rust now so am looking at a later model!
If only the transmission were better
Acquired this car in 01. It already had one transmission re-build. Had to re-build it again in 2/03. They must've put the transmission in on a Friday afternoon. Other than that, I love this truck. The size, the build quality, the looks. I'll buy another one when this one dies.
170K and still running strong!
This has been the best car we have ever owned. No problems, still on the original rotors. Replaced the starter at 120K. Only oil, gas, and filters. My wife t-boned and they replaced the grill and quarter panels - still drives like a champ. I live in the South, moved to Alaska, drove all the way pulling a trailer. Spent 3 years there, bad roads - the stories about the ALCAN HWY are true, drove back. Haven't even bothered to do a wheel alignment. I'm not very good about prevent maintenance and the Trooper still treats me good - I don't deserve such a good car! I am buying a another car to commute in DC because of the 15-17 mpg but I'm not selling. My sons (6, 11) will be driving her some day!
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner