Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Rodeo
4.2
70 reviews
My second Rodeo, just as great!!

Melanie, 08/03/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!

Da Bugga is Cherry

Miki'ala, 11/08/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've had my Rodeo for little over a year now and I'm pretty happy with it. For some reason my buttons on my steering wheel don't work as well as another Rodeo that we had test drove, but oh well. I think the exterior is definitely nice and if you throw some tires on and give it maybe a slight lift, the Isuzu Rodeo is a sick kick ride. I have to go back and forth on an uphill road and with its 3.5 liter V6, it doesn't disappoint. I love driving my Rodeo, although I may turn it in for a smaller car : (

Love the Rodeo..... Almost

Ryan, 10/31/2006
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

I love almost everything about the 2004 Direct Injection Rodeo, except for the fuel injection problem that I have had in BOTH 2004 Rodeos I have had. It sometimes wants to hesitate during my first acceleration of the day, but then performs fine. I can't seem to find anyone else that has had this problem, but I have experienced it in both Rodeo's that I have had.

Just what the doctor ordered

columbia rodeo, 06/28/2007
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

For me, with a towing package, this is the ideal suv for the money. I don't know where you can find an equal value in today's market. To date, other than oil changes, I've only replaced the drive belt and tires. This is my 4th Isuzu since the mid 80s, I average about 120k mi/truck between purchases. With routine attention to maintenance they've all been reliable rides. Like many others on this site I can not understand the low ratings from editors. I'd like to see Isuzu revive the Trooper and Rodeo in the US soon.

Good Except For A Few Issues

islndgrl, 04/04/2012
18 of 25 people found this review helpful

My overall experience with this vehicle was okay. I bought it in 2006 at 46,000 miles. No major problems, had its regular oil changes and tune ups. At about 76,000 plus miles i started to notice stability issues, especially on express ways, it easily tilt in the wind, i thought that it was me but was confirm with other folks driving. At 100,000 plus miles the car making sharp left or right turns, or stopping on ramp or hills in traffic, would just shut off without warning. At 117,000 miles the car was totaled, with my son driving, he was able to walk away from it, i must say looking at the vehicle, you would not have believe that he would. The body on this vehicle is made very well... :)

