2004 Isuzu Rodeo Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish exterior, powerful new V6, great powertrain warranty.
- Cheap interior pieces, flaccid suspension, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,502 - $2,691
Used Rodeo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An impressive V6 engine makes its debut for 2004. Too bad it has to be in the under-achieving Rodeo.
2004 Highlights
Isuzu has made a few changes this year to make the Rodeo more appealing to SUV shoppers. First off, there's a new range-topping 3.5-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower. Last year's 3.2-liter V6 has a new home in the base model; the four-cylinder engine has been dropped. Other alterations this year include a new Sound Package, a new Color Package and a new tire-pressure monitoring system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Melanie,08/03/2008
This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!
Miki'ala,11/08/2005
I've had my Rodeo for little over a year now and I'm pretty happy with it. For some reason my buttons on my steering wheel don't work as well as another Rodeo that we had test drove, but oh well. I think the exterior is definitely nice and if you throw some tires on and give it maybe a slight lift, the Isuzu Rodeo is a sick kick ride. I have to go back and forth on an uphill road and with its 3.5 liter V6, it doesn't disappoint. I love driving my Rodeo, although I may turn it in for a smaller car : (
Ryan,10/31/2006
I love almost everything about the 2004 Direct Injection Rodeo, except for the fuel injection problem that I have had in BOTH 2004 Rodeos I have had. It sometimes wants to hesitate during my first acceleration of the day, but then performs fine. I can't seem to find anyone else that has had this problem, but I have experienced it in both Rodeo's that I have had.
columbia rodeo,06/28/2007
For me, with a towing package, this is the ideal suv for the money. I don't know where you can find an equal value in today's market. To date, other than oil changes, I've only replaced the drive belt and tires. This is my 4th Isuzu since the mid 80s, I average about 120k mi/truck between purchases. With routine attention to maintenance they've all been reliable rides. Like many others on this site I can not understand the low ratings from editors. I'd like to see Isuzu revive the Trooper and Rodeo in the US soon.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons