This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!

Read more