Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2004 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish exterior, powerful new V6, great powertrain warranty.
  • Cheap interior pieces, flaccid suspension, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An impressive V6 engine makes its debut for 2004. Too bad it has to be in the under-achieving Rodeo.

2004 Highlights

Isuzu has made a few changes this year to make the Rodeo more appealing to SUV shoppers. First off, there's a new range-topping 3.5-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower. Last year's 3.2-liter V6 has a new home in the base model; the four-cylinder engine has been dropped. Other alterations this year include a new Sound Package, a new Color Package and a new tire-pressure monitoring system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(47%)
4(40%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.2
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My second Rodeo, just as great!!
Melanie,08/03/2008
This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!
Da Bugga is Cherry
Miki'ala,11/08/2005
I've had my Rodeo for little over a year now and I'm pretty happy with it. For some reason my buttons on my steering wheel don't work as well as another Rodeo that we had test drove, but oh well. I think the exterior is definitely nice and if you throw some tires on and give it maybe a slight lift, the Isuzu Rodeo is a sick kick ride. I have to go back and forth on an uphill road and with its 3.5 liter V6, it doesn't disappoint. I love driving my Rodeo, although I may turn it in for a smaller car : (
Love the Rodeo..... Almost
Ryan,10/31/2006
I love almost everything about the 2004 Direct Injection Rodeo, except for the fuel injection problem that I have had in BOTH 2004 Rodeos I have had. It sometimes wants to hesitate during my first acceleration of the day, but then performs fine. I can't seem to find anyone else that has had this problem, but I have experienced it in both Rodeo's that I have had.
Just what the doctor ordered
columbia rodeo,06/28/2007
For me, with a towing package, this is the ideal suv for the money. I don't know where you can find an equal value in today's market. To date, other than oil changes, I've only replaced the drive belt and tires. This is my 4th Isuzu since the mid 80s, I average about 120k mi/truck between purchases. With routine attention to maintenance they've all been reliable rides. Like many others on this site I can not understand the low ratings from editors. I'd like to see Isuzu revive the Trooper and Rodeo in the US soon.
See all 70 reviews of the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
