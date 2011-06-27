  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Rodeo
5(36%)4(38%)3(13%)2(11%)1(2%)
3.9
53 reviews
Write a review
See all Rodeos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,503 - $2,948
Used Rodeo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Too bad Isuzu stopped making the Rodeo

briantwomey, 04/05/2011
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought this new in 2000. It now has 125K miles and purs like a kitten. Feels the bumps in the road more than some other SUV's and that's because the Rodeo was built on a truck frame. I understood this when I bought it. The Rodeo came with a 10 year 100,000 mile warranty. Try to find that today. You may get a 5 year 100K mi but nobody wants to go 10 years. Other than the usual maintenance wear and tare stuff my Isuzu had been great. I think this year I'll replace the sound system and look for some new rims. It has great reaction and control and also great pick-up.

Report Abuse

Reliable

deckards, 02/17/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

With a forward thinking grill design and overall body shape, this doesn't look like a 10 year old mid-sized SUV sitting in my driveway. Bought over a year ago, I've put 30,000 miles on it...bringing the total to 161K. Major repair was a throttle body when idling issues appeared but has been running perfectly ever since. 200K shouldn't be a problem. Overall a really good purchase for a safe vehicle that me, the kids and the dog enjoy.

Report Abuse

Izusu's best years...

jays cars, 01/22/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Our family has owned our Rodeo since new and as of 01/2010 it has 81400 miles and the only thing we had done was the fuel pump had to be replaced in 07 (under warranty), but it has outlasted all our cars and trucks. I love that its soo strong and reliable, I'm not sure if i will ever find a vehicle like it again or if they even make them anymore. I think the 1999- 2009 Isuzu our one of the best SUV made. So wish i could find a used one at the right price, would buy it in a minute.

Report Abuse

You get what you pay for

JenniferD, 09/07/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Until November 2003, I loved my Rodeo. It ran like a dream, with just minor irritations. Upon taking it in for a regular oil change, the dealership informed me that at 38000 miles, the entire engine needed to be replaced. They admitted that it was caused by a flaw in the design. At 50K, it was towed in for an electrical short that made the car completely stop on a busy road. The dealership made the problem worse. Now, electrical problems cause cruise control to turn on randomly. The dealership will not support me, Isuzu Corporate will not support me. Time for a trade-in.

Report Abuse

Its Better Than you Think

Steve MB, 02/27/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Izuzu gets a rap but this is a great vehicle, thouroughly enjoyable, super performance, I don't disagree with the steering comments but my explorer was far worse. Over all a great ride.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rodeos for sale

Related Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles