Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews

Too bad Isuzu stopped making the Rodeo briantwomey , 04/05/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this new in 2000. It now has 125K miles and purs like a kitten. Feels the bumps in the road more than some other SUV's and that's because the Rodeo was built on a truck frame. I understood this when I bought it. The Rodeo came with a 10 year 100,000 mile warranty. Try to find that today. You may get a 5 year 100K mi but nobody wants to go 10 years. Other than the usual maintenance wear and tare stuff my Isuzu had been great. I think this year I'll replace the sound system and look for some new rims. It has great reaction and control and also great pick-up. Report Abuse

Reliable deckards , 02/17/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful With a forward thinking grill design and overall body shape, this doesn't look like a 10 year old mid-sized SUV sitting in my driveway. Bought over a year ago, I've put 30,000 miles on it...bringing the total to 161K. Major repair was a throttle body when idling issues appeared but has been running perfectly ever since. 200K shouldn't be a problem. Overall a really good purchase for a safe vehicle that me, the kids and the dog enjoy. Report Abuse

Izusu's best years... jays cars , 01/22/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Our family has owned our Rodeo since new and as of 01/2010 it has 81400 miles and the only thing we had done was the fuel pump had to be replaced in 07 (under warranty), but it has outlasted all our cars and trucks. I love that its soo strong and reliable, I'm not sure if i will ever find a vehicle like it again or if they even make them anymore. I think the 1999- 2009 Isuzu our one of the best SUV made. So wish i could find a used one at the right price, would buy it in a minute. Report Abuse

You get what you pay for JenniferD , 09/07/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Until November 2003, I loved my Rodeo. It ran like a dream, with just minor irritations. Upon taking it in for a regular oil change, the dealership informed me that at 38000 miles, the entire engine needed to be replaced. They admitted that it was caused by a flaw in the design. At 50K, it was towed in for an electrical short that made the car completely stop on a busy road. The dealership made the problem worse. Now, electrical problems cause cruise control to turn on randomly. The dealership will not support me, Isuzu Corporate will not support me. Time for a trade-in. Report Abuse