Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG151618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/18 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.350.4/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG151618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l2.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.4055 lbs.3625 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Viridian Green Mica
  • Cream White
  • Stratus Blue Mica
  • Claret Red Mica
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Viridian Green Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Claret Red Mica
  • Stratus Blue Mica
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Viridian Green Mica
  • Stratus Blue Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Mica
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
