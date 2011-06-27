Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews

rodeo xs mememe , 04/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i love my rodeo i want another one and i want to keep this one Report Abuse

Eighteen years and still going strong! RKB in Alabama , 07/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it with 8 miles on it. Leather seats were added by the dealer-that hooked me! I have loved this vehicle, and it still runs great! While lacking features that newer models included, it was a design ahead of its time. Repainted after 8 years, all other maintenance issues have involved normal wear during 18 years and 245K miles. It has never left me dead in the road, EVER! Worst mpg: 17, running the AC, all in-town driving. Best: 24, on trips w/o AC, and at less than 65 mph. I wouldn't hesitate to drive it to CA tomorrow. I'd planned to just run it until it dies, now at <10K mi. a year. But with the new Cash for Clunkers program, it's worth up to $4500 if traded in. I can't decide.

Drove it till the end tdgebbie , 03/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After 8 years and 195000 miles I have decided to sell it, it has been in 3 countries and 6 states, it was a good car up till it hit about 180000 miles then had to rebuild engine. Go bye old friend. :(

Very reliable car Mp , 12/31/2016 LS 4dr SUV 4WD 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My grandfather bought this car New in 1991. After he pasted away I took over ownership and have had it for 5 years now. It had 68,000 mile. Runs like new. Never had any problems!!! Love this car. Reliability