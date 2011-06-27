Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews
rodeo xs
i love my rodeo i want another one and i want to keep this one
Eighteen years and still going strong!
Bought it with 8 miles on it. Leather seats were added by the dealer-that hooked me! I have loved this vehicle, and it still runs great! While lacking features that newer models included, it was a design ahead of its time. Repainted after 8 years, all other maintenance issues have involved normal wear during 18 years and 245K miles. It has never left me dead in the road, EVER! Worst mpg: 17, running the AC, all in-town driving. Best: 24, on trips w/o AC, and at less than 65 mph. I wouldn't hesitate to drive it to CA tomorrow. I'd planned to just run it until it dies, now at <10K mi. a year. But with the new Cash for Clunkers program, it's worth up to $4500 if traded in. I can't decide.
Drove it till the end
After 8 years and 195000 miles I have decided to sell it, it has been in 3 countries and 6 states, it was a good car up till it hit about 180000 miles then had to rebuild engine. Go bye old friend. :(
Very reliable car
My grandfather bought this car New in 1991. After he pasted away I took over ownership and have had it for 5 years now. It had 68,000 mile. Runs like new. Never had any problems!!! Love this car.
- Reliability
review
I've had this vehicle since 6000 miles and have very few problems with it.
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner