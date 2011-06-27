Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Impulse XS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,200
|$3,870
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,833
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,275
|$2,101
|$2,546
|Rough
|$816
|$1,368
|$1,663
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,565
|$4,297
|Clean
|$1,957
|$3,157
|$3,807
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,341
|$2,827
|Rough
|$921
|$1,525
|$1,847
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$3,275
|$3,957
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,900
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,309
|$2,150
|$2,603
|Rough
|$838
|$1,400
|$1,701