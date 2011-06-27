  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse Consumer Reviews

Fast and Fun Impulse RS

Spoony, 02/01/2004
Great power, handling. Fuel economy a little lower than expected for a compact car, but still decent. Excellent snow navigation. Replacement parts are a little pricey and hard to find, but available.

Unreal!

jimbo88, 06/25/2004
This car is amazing. A total rocketship! I can outrun a Z06 Vette and a 5.0L Mustang, Qtr mile & slalom. It has a much bigger turbo and a front-mount intercooler, mild porting and a 30angle vavle job, with 1.8L cams and solid lifters, so it's not stock. Handles like it's on rails and it's one of 800 sold in the USA, so it's a collectors item of sorts. Truly the ultimate sleeper car of the earlky nineties...

