Used 1991 Isuzu Impulse RS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.6/322.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length166.1 in.
Curb weight2732 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Pure White
  • Brilliant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
