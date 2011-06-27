Used 2007 Isuzu i-Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

MtnRoad , 03/09/2016 i-290 S 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)

I owned the 2007 Isuzu i-290 4cyl, auto trans w/ OD. This review is after I sold it before I moved overseas. I want people to know how good the truck was when I owned it. I bought it with low miles from a "stealership." Despite the goat-rope and lies spilling out of the stealership employees mouths trying to convince me to purchase warranties and other stuff, I managed to escape with a good price after they had me waiting and waiting almost 7 hours to pay cash for it. Idiots. My experience at the stealership was so bad in fact I will never go back into one to buy a car. My Isuzu was gently owned and had low miles, about 22,000. I paid $11,500 and it was exactly what I wanted. No frills dependable transportation with utility. I hadn't had much luck in the past with power options on other cars so this truck was perfect as it did NOT have power windows or power door locks. I have to admit the Isuzu front end looks a lot better than the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. I got a lot of compliments on the truck. It had great storage behind the front row bench seat and it also had the extra side doors and two jumper seats that folded up. I used the truck bed quite a lot to move heavy equipment, large items, and on one occasion I helped a neighbor move a piano that was extremely heavy. It took six people who barely picked up and loaded the piano in the back of the truck. Yeah it was low in the back and probably way over the payload but it had no problem. Acceleration on the truck with the 4cyl was always pretty good. Gas mileage was good too. The interior was really nice and functional. The AC was freezing cold and all the controls and everything worked great. I didn't want to sell the truck but had to when I moved overseas. While I was overseas I saw several Isuzu trucks just like mine that had diesel engines and I wanted one. It amazes me how you see all these great vehicles and fuel efficient engine options while overseas but we don't have them in the US. I can't really fault the truck as it did everything I needed during my ownership minus one small issue that would come up every now and then...The truck sometimes would not start. It would crank and crank but would not start, and the security icon would be illuminated on the gauge cluster. After a few minutes it would start no problem and the security icon would disappear. Only happened a couple times. I had no idea how or why that would happen, and most likely was due to something I was doing with the keys and ignition...who knows. I would buy another one if I saw one with low miles but people don't really sell them. Great truck, very tough, and looked good.