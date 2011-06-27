  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Hombre
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Hombres for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,321 - $2,793
Used Hombre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Many Miles

James Eley, 06/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I use it daily on a very large Postal Rural Route. Today, took it down for a transmission problem. Could be the fan clutch the mechanic told me. Placed 193,800+ miles on this great little 4.3 V6. It has always had plenty of power, the truck is fast for the small power plant. Servicing through the years (I bought it brand new); all problems were out of my pocket, even when NEW! Replaced the timing gear once when it jumped time (one notch on the gear); been running ever since. I replaced the transmission at around 130,000 +. No problems until recently when it had a leak from manifold fixed. Happy with Truck, NOT with Dealership.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Hombres for sale

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles